Ad2pro Group combines its creative, technology and delivery businesses to form a Technology-driven Digital Superstudio, that will help its clients "Do More…"

The creation of the Madras Superstudio reflects the company's commitment to ensuring technology and data are at the heart of all digital creative and content services.

Madras's promise to clients is that both we and they can "Do More…" In a world of limitless asset needs across digital platforms, every business needs to "Do more."

Executive Chairman of Ad2pro and Madras, Gopal Krishnan, said "Our consolidation into a Superstudio is reflective of today's changing marketing landscape where optimal use of resources for effective and efficient creative operations has become a priority for our all of clients, regardless of industry."

The Superstudio will provide end-to-end services from planning and creation to delivery and optimization, all connected seamlessly via the company's proprietary data, technology and marketing automation solution.

Madras's technology platform has been renamed M/Suite. Madras was recently certified ISO 9001 compliant (quality management) and 27001 compliant (information security), further evidence of the company's commitment to deploying world-class technology.

Todd Brownrout, CEO of Ad2pro and Madras, said, "We've always focused on driving the best possible returns for our Media and Brand partners. Simply put, we will help our clients Do More in this demanding, high volume, fast paced digital world by providing more content, better data and innovative solution that deliver a better ROI."

The Superstudio is the backbone of a hybrid in-house/nearshore/offshore model, with teams based in the UK (London), the U.S. (New York, Los Angeles), Australia (Melbourne) and India (Bangalore and Chennai), and additional in-house studios in key client offices. Last year the organization produced over 3.5M unique creative assets for blue chip clients on four continents and in a dozen different industries including News Corp, Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Thales.

The consolidated website for the new organization is www.madrasglobal.com.

