Ad Spending In The Video Advertising Segment Is Expected to Exceed $37 Billion In 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile device technology is projected to be the main driver of next years' developments in Video Advertising. High mobile processing power together with new 5G internet connection speeds will allow more complex mobile video ad strategies. Formats such as live broadcasting, 360° panoramas, or virtual reality videos will transfer the concept of immersion to the advertising field and make the Video Advertising environment increasingly attractive. This development promises highly positive effects on the global mobile market growth. A report from Statista said that the Ad spending in the Video Advertising segment is projected to reach US$37,418million in 2021, while Ad spending is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2021-2025) of 5.05%, resulting in a market volume of US$45,576m by 2025. An additional report from Grand View focusing on the digital video ad market said that the global digital video advertising market size was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% from 2020 to 2027. It said: "Technological advancements and changing consumer behavior have propagated advertisers to adopt innovative ways of digital video advertising." Active companies in the markets this week include Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI).

"There is a growing trend amongst individuals to adopt visual media via platforms other than traditional cable and satellite TVs. Non-conventional platforms, such as desktops, mobile phones, Over The Top (OTT) media platforms, and social media applications are enabling advertisers to enhance their service delivery methodologies to offer new revenue channels for marketers and broadcasters. Furthermore, these digital video contents are programmed to run on various platforms and in several formats to ensure maximum reach, thus enabling a better engagement rate. The global digital video advertising market size was valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.1% from 2020 to 2027… Technological advancements and changing consumer behavior have propagated advertisers to adopt innovative ways of digital video advertising. There is a growing trend amongst individuals to adopt visual media via platforms other than traditional cable and satellite TVs. Non-conventional platforms, such as desktops, mobile phones, Over The Top (OTT) media platforms, and social media applications are enabling advertisers to enhance their service delivery methodologies to offer new revenue channels for marketers and broadcasters. Furthermore, these digital video contents are programmed to run on various platforms and in several formats to ensure maximum reach, thus enabling a better engagement rate."

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) BREAKING NEWS: VERB Readies Release Of Much Anticipated Interactive Video Integration With Microsoft Outlook; Offers Expansive Beta Program For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID - Verb Technology Company, Inc., a rapidly emerging market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications, today announced that in preparation for the global release of its much anticipated Microsoft Outlook integration, it will offer small businesses across the country impacted by COVID-19, free use through a specially designed beta program.

The VERB integration, developed through VERB's long-standing partnership with Microsoft, allows the more than one-billion Outlook users worldwide the ability to create interactive video emails at the click of a button, natively in the Outlook toolbar. Users will have capabilities to add in-video "Buy-It-Now" buttons, links to schedule appointments, and even controls to download product literature and media, among many other sales energizing interactions that can be shared easily through Outlook using their existing Outlook contacts and Microsoft 365.

Businesses interested in participating in the beta program can complete the application form here. Selected companies will be able to use the groundbreaking new features in Outlook for free for an extended term beyond the beta testing period to help them recover from the economic effects of COVID. Upon the commercial release, enterprise and individual users will pay a monthly recurring fee for use of the VERB features. VERB intends to make this product integration available globally through Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace and Co-Sell program with Microsoft's field sales.

"Those of you who have been following our progress here at VERB know that this is truly a meaningful milestone for our company and potentially, an enormous value creator," stated VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. "Let me underscore what this means for ourselves and our shareholders. This opportunity combines the friction-free, sales-driving, ecommerce capabilities of our interactive video technology, with the total addressable market of one billion Microsoft Outlook users world-wide. Then add to that, our ability to market this through Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace, as well as their Co-Sell program with Microsoft's field sales."

"I am especially proud to be able to offer this amazing revenue producing tool to small businesses and entrepreneurs all over the country free of charge through our beta program, especially those that have been so badly impacted by the effects of the pandemic, stated Cutaia. "This is just another part of VERB's firm commitment to NASDAQ's public company ESG initiatives. As more and more companies begin taking responsibility for our society, our country, and our planet, by adopting and executing environmental, social and governance programs, we all win together." Read the first entire release and more news for VERB at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-verb/

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) has announced new features expected for Outlook for Windows 10 and mobile, with a new look for the existing calendar coming in the form of the Outlook Calendar Board.

This updated view will allow for a more user-friendly experience by removing the rigid grid view and replacing it with a more customizable experience. You'll be able to better organize your workday with task lists, file attachments, links, reminders, and more directly through the Calendar board without having to use external applications.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) a leading provider of video-first unified communications, this week announced financial results for the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2021.

"The fourth quarter marked a strong finish to an unprecedented year for Zoom. In FY2021, we significantly scaled our business to provide critical communications and collaboration services to our customers and the global community in response to the pandemic. We are humbled by our role as a trusted partner and an engine for the modern work-from-anywhere environment. Our ability to rapidly respond and execute drove strong financial results throughout the year," said Eric S. Yuan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zoom. "As we enter FY2022, we believe we are well positioned for strong growth with our innovative video communications platform, on which our customers can build, run, and grow their businesses; our globally recognized brand; and a team ever focused on delivering happiness to our customers."

Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform, recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SpotX from RTL Group for $1.17 billion in cash and stock. SpotX is one of the leading platforms shaping CTV and video advertising globally.

Together, Magnite and SpotX will create the largest independent CTV and video advertising platform in the programmatic marketplace. The combined company will provide better support for sellers, create an alternative to the CTV advertising market's largest players, and greatly improve scale and efficiency for buyers.

"Sellers have been looking for a scaled independent alternative to the giant companies who dominate the CTV marketplace," said Michael Barrett, President & CEO of Magnite. "The combination of Magnite and SpotX will make this a reality by bringing together the best CTV technologies and teams at a critical time. Ad-supported CTV is just beginning to draw budgets from linear TV and we will be well-positioned to participate in the strongest segment of industry growth for the foreseeable future."

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently announced the completion of the acquisition of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) following approval by a majority of Acacia's shareholders. Acacia designs and manufactures high-speed, optical interconnect technologies that allow webscale companies, service providers and data center operators to meet the fast-growing consumer demand for data.

This acquisition reinforces Cisco's commitment to optics as a critical building block that will enhance Cisco's 'Internet for the Future' strategy with world class coherent optical solutions for customers, further enabling them to address the unprecedented scale of modern IT. Cisco is committed to supporting Acacia's existing customers around the world as well as new customers that want industry-leading coherent optics, digital signal processing/photonic integrated circuit modules and transceivers for use in networking products and data centers.

