ACY Securities appoints Head of Egypt and Head of Saudi Arabia as part of its MENA region growth plan

Commenting on his appointment as Head of Egypt, Mr Sherif said ASIC regulated brokers with a good track record, such as ACY Securities are highly regarded in the Middle East and that he is delighted to become a part of the company and lead the charge in Egypt.

"Well established ASIC regulated brokers with a solid track record, such as ACY Securities, are highly preferred by Middle Eastern traders, and I am delighted to lead the operation for ACY Securities in Egypt" said Mr Sherif in a statement this morning.

Mr Ahmed Fahim, Head of Saudi Arabia at ACY Securities and also General Manager of ForexAraby in Riyadh, said that ACY Securities delivered a gold standard in all the areas that matter to traders in Saudi Arabia.

"ACY Securities delivers a gold standard in client experience, service and support and it is an absolute honour to lead the ACY desk in Saudi Arabia" said Mr Fahim.

"ACY Securities have the best track record for client money security, they have Islamic accounts with full Arabic support, extremely quick execution speed and they provide a true multi-asset offering including global stocks like Apple and Amazon" Mr Fahim continued on to say.

Alla Darwish, Head of Global Brokerage at ACY Securities said that the regional appointments at Head level is part of ACY's overall MENA region growth and expansion plan and confirms ACY's commitment to that key region of the world.

"Rolling out a gold standard in online multi-asset trading in the Middle East is part of ACY's overall MENA expansion plan and with such great organic growth coming from Middle Eastern markets, we will be not only increasing but also accelerating our investment in this key region of the world" said Mr Darwish in a statement this afternoon.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/_A6qFf5qFJU%22

ACY Securities has seen strong ongoing growth in the last 12 months, reporting a substantial increase in the number of new clients from around the world and record-breaking trading volumes in 2020 alone.

Visit www.acysecurities.com for more information or to open an account.

ACY Securities is one of the fastest growing multi-asset trading providers offering state-of-the-art technology and educational solutions that assist traders better execute their trading plans and stay on top of their trading activity.

"ACY Securities have the best track record for client money security, they have Islamic accounts with full Arabic support, extremely quick execution speed and they provide a true multi-asset offering including global stocks like Apple and Amazon"

Ahmed Fahim, Head of Saudi Arabia, ACY Securities

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179910/ACY_Securities_Logo.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_A6qFf5qFJU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179908/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1179911/3.jpg

Related Links

http://www.acysecurities.com



SOURCE ACY Securities