Acuminor announces Stephen Ball as new CEO

LONDON and STOCKHOLM, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acuminor, a regulatory technology platform that helps banks manage financial crime intelligence and automate risk assessments, today announced Stephen Ball as its new CEO. Martin Nordh, the company's founder and CEO since 2018, will remain part of the executive team and focus on market engagement.

Ball's appointment is part of a strategy that includes growing the company's commercial teams, expanding geographically, and developing its products to address additional anti-financial crime use cases.

Stephen Ball, announced today as CEO of Acuminor

He has a wealth of market experience and a track record of scaling high-growth companies, such as fellow RegTech, ComplyAdvantage. He also managed client relationships at Bain & Company Inc., where he saw the financial crime and regulatory challenges firms faced from the inside.

"Acuminor has shown tremendous growth over the last five years, and I'm excited to head up the team in this next stage. The industry is at a turning point in how it approaches financial crime risk, due to the increasing sophistication of illicit activities. At the same time, risk management teams are being asked to increase productivity and justify every penny. Acuminor's platform can help them tackle both these problems", said Ball.

Nordh, who has a background in law enforcement, law making, and banking, will work with regulators, law enforcement, and the industry to strengthen society's defences against financial crime.

He has driven the company's strong growth to date with over 500 businesses now relying on its technology and insight, including some of the world's largest financial service organisations.

"This is an exciting step forward for Acuminor and brings in a fresh perspective while staying true to our mission. With Stephen's experience in scaling businesses and my deep market understanding, we're in a strong position to improve the way the world tackles financial crime", said Nordh.

About Acuminor

Acuminor is a regulatory technology firm creating a brighter world by reducing harm from financial crime. Founded by law enforcement and banking experts in 2018, it is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and has offices in London.

Acuminor helps financial crime teams get a true view of their risks to improve productivity, react nimbly as risks evolve, and justify every decision.

Over 500 firms rely on Acuminor's industry-leading intelligence content and its platform to process their internal financial crime knowledge and assess and manage risks and controls in order to improve anti-financial crime outcomes.

Learn more at acuminor.com

Contact: Janelle van Deventer, press@acuminor.com, +44 (0) 7907 942 913

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2320444/Stephen_Ball.jpg