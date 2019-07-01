Active Navigation CEO Recognized as "2019 Developing Entrepreneur" Winner at Prestigious Enterprise Awards

The Enterprise Awards, in association with the WCIT (Worshipful Company of Information Technologists), recognizes the very best of the UK's technology entrepreneurial talent. Uniquely focused on the founder rather than the businesses themselves, the Enterprise Awards boasts previous winners that have achieved prominence in both private and public markets. The judging criteria included vision, growth, innovation, funding, use of capital, use of resources, strategy, execution, ambition and determination to succeed.

"Founding and building Active Navigation has been an extremely rewarding experience. It's an honor to be recognized," said Peter Baumann, CEO of Active Navigation. "Each and every win at Active Navigation can be credited to the tenacity and hard-work of my team – from working with some of the most recognized brands in the world to doubling our revenue last year. I'm looking forward to what's to come and continuing our rapid expansion in the future."

Active Navigation's software provides enterprise and government organizations with meaningful and actionable insights into the contents of their global digital data universe - particularly their vast stores of unstructured data, delivering against the myriad of data privacy regulations.

Peter is a serial entrepreneur, having co-founded two other businesses before Active Navigation. He started his career in the electronic publishing industry at Bureau van Dijk, Standard & Poor's Global Markets before moving to media and software start-ups. Peter has 25+ years of international experience in high growth finance and technology industries although now based just outside of Washington D.C. has lived and worked in London, Brussels, Paris and even the Libyan Desert.

Active Navigation is a recognized industry leader in providing unique file analysis software for the discovery, transformation, and ongoing control of unstructured data for enterprises and governmental entities including Pandora, Ameritas Life Insurance, Rio Tinto Group, the US Marine Corps and the Royal Navy. Its software plays a fundamental role in effective information governance strategies, enabling cost, risk, and efficiency savings through information audit, clean-up, and defensible deletion, intelligent file migration, records capture, eDiscovery collection, and ongoing policy monitoring. The company has been recognized with Gartner "Cool Vendor" status and has been awarded various Microsoft platform certifications.

