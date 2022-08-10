Active Insulation Market to Garner $512.8 Million, Globally, By 2031 at 5.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for active insulated protective pants in mountaineers and in the defense sector and surge in use of active insulation in textiles and the construction industry have boosted the growth of the global active insulation market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Active Insulation Market By Material (Polyester, Cotton, Wool, Nylon, Glass Wool, Expanded Polystyrene), By Application (Textile, Building and Construction): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global active insulation industry was pegged at $288.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $512.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for active insulated protective pants in mountaineers and the defense sector and surge in use of active insulation in textiles and the construction industries have boosted the growth of the global active insulation market. However, retrofitting of houses with active insulation is a high cost process and poses potential risks associated with interstitial condensation, which hampers the market growth. On the contrary, use of protective textiles for sustaining extreme temperature variations would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic negatively affected the market. The sharp decline in construction of buildings and sudden economic changeS hampered the market.

The prolonged lockdown across the globe created challenges in the procurement of raw materials. The pandemic disrupted the supply chain, which increased the prices of raw materials. This created a gap between supply and demand.

The textile segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the textile segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Protective textiles used during mountain climbers and army sector require proper thermal insulation and should be capable of sustaining extreme temperature variations. Active insulation materials are capable of withstanding temperature variation, offer breathability, and are durable. This makes it ideal material during production of protective textiles. However, the building and construction segment dominated the global active insulation market in terms of revenue, contributing to around two-thirds of the market in 2021, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to use of active insulation for thermal protection in building & construction applications.

The polyester segment held the largest share

By material, the polyester segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global active insulation market, and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in use of polyester blend active insulation for production of protective textile and surge in its use in the defense sector. However, the expanded polystyrene segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period, owing to its lightweight and compressive strength and other factors such as energy efficiency, chemical inertness, cost-efficiency, and bacterial resistance.

Europe held the lion's share

By region, the global active insulation market across Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, and is projected to continue its dominance from 2022 to 2031, due to increase in use of active insulation by the defense sector and rise in polyester blend active for the production of protection textile as it offers high level of warmth regulations, improved breathability, minimum weight of protective textile, and durability. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, due to the use of nylon-based active insulation during production for trekking, mountain climbing, and other activities.

Major Market Players

BASF SE

Hdwool Ltd.

Invista Textiles

The 3M Company

Company Polartec, LLC

Polybond Insulation Private Limited

Remmers

Stoney Creek Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

W.L. Gore and Associates

The report analyzes these key players of the global active insulation market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

