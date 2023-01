Active and Intelligent Smart Packaging will Open Newer Avenues into the Egg Packaging Industry, the Market to Reach USD 4.74 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global egg packaging market will grow at a CAGR of 6.23% from 2022-2028. The rapid growth in the inclination of the majority population toward a healthy lifestyle is expected to influence the growth of the egg packaging market. The increasing popularity of having eggs in breakfast and several initiatives for healthy and nutritional diets are expected to surge the market for egg packaging along with the rapidly growing egg consumption rate globally.

China, India, the US, Japan, and Brazil are the major producers of eggs. In 2020, they accounted for around 75% of the total global egg production. North America and Europe are the largest consumer bases of processed egg products, with the growth rate from the US expected to boom the demand for processed eggs. In addition, APAC is expected to be a key destination for top-performing players in the global egg products market, with a significant increase in production and packaging solutions expected from China, India, and Indonesia during the forecast period.

Global Egg Packaging Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 4.74 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 3.30 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 6.23 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Historic Year 2019-2021 Market Segments Packaging Type, Paper Packaging Type, Plastic Packaging Type, Pack Size, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Russia, Turkey, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the UAE Key Prominent Vendors Hartmann, Huhtamaki, DFM Packaging Solutions, Omni-Pac Group, CKF, Jin Fu Hua Packaging (JFH), Mauser Packaging Solutions, Dispak, Ovotherm International Handels, Pactiv, Packman Packaging, Maspack, Sampuran Packaging, GI-OVO, Falcon Packaging, Europack, TekniPlex, International Paper, Zhytomyr Cardboard Factory, Cascades, Korrex, ACEBRI, KSP Fiber, and Maharashtra Polymers Page Number 338 Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3637

Eggs are recommended as a nutritional diet for most of the population, especially among the millennial population. Obesity rates are anticipated to double by 2030, with the highest rise in low-income countries, according to WHO. This emerging need for healthy diets across all regions is expected to fuel the growth of the global egg industry. Around 74 million women in Africa will be obese by 2030, per World Obesity Atlas figures. The market for recyclable packaging is boosted significantly by the rise in the global demand for environment-friendly products. A reusable or recyclable package or container can be reused without impairing its protective property. Recyclable packaging is a top consideration for most global egg packaging vendors due to the focus on the reduction, reuse, and recycling of packaging. In addition, the market for recyclable packaging experiences significant growth by the rise in the global demand for environment-friendly products.

Vendors Insights

The growth rate of the egg packaging market in North America is expected to be supported by major nutritional organizations and food safety authorities. Furthermore, the increased online and offline campaigns promoted the sales volumes of eggs in recent years. Several large-scale packaging vendors in the egg industry provide highly attractive packaging designs to hypermarket and supermarket customers across the US and Canada. This is because the sales volumes of eggs through established hypermarkets, such as Walmart and Costco, have increased significantly in recent years. Key vendors in the egg packaging market expand through organic methods, such as launching new products or expanding manufacturing capacities. Most egg packaging vendors shift their focus more on growth prospects in fast-growing segments and maintain their positions in slow-growing segments. Vendors are trying to improve their shares through increased production capacities and the launch of new products to expand their market base and grow their geographical reach.

Market Segmentation

Product

Cartons

Trays

Paper Packaging Type

Molded Fiber

Paperboard

Plastic Packaging Type

Polystyrene

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

PP (Polypropylene), PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PE (Polyethylene)

Others

Pack Size

Up to 6 Eggs

7-15 Eggs

16-30 Eggs

Above 30 Eggs

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Russia



Turkey



Germany



The UK



France



Italy



Poland



Czech Republic



Hungary

APAC

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Iran



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



The UAE

29 APPENDIX

29.1 ABBREVIATIONS

