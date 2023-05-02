Activated Carbon Market worth $7.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Activated Carbon Market by Type (Powdered Activated Carbon, Granular Activated Carbon), Application (Liquid Phase Application, and Gas Phase Application), End-Use Industry, Raw Material and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is approximated to be USD 4.4 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Rising population, and improving living standards, lead to an increase in the demand for pure and clean air & water. As a result of this, purification of both air and water rises which drives the market of activated carbon during the forecast period. Apart from this, the growing food & beverages industry, the recovery of the automotive industry, and the presence of stringent government regulations also help in driving the market of activated carbon during the forecast period. The scarcity of raw materials causes the price hike of the activated carbon which becomes the main restraining factor of this market. However, the reactivation of activated carbon provides lucrative opportunities for activated carbon producers. Weak economic growth is the major challenge of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Activated Carbon Market"

526 – Tables

46 – Figures

313 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=362

By Type, Powdered Activated Carbon accounted for the largest share in 2022

Powdered Activated Carbon has a large surface area and a high adsorption capacity due to its small particle size, which makes it effective for removing a wide range of contaminants such as organic compounds, colorants, and odors from water and air. Powdered Activated Carbon is commonly used in water treatment, wastewater treatment, food and beverage processing, and air purification applications.

By Application, Gas Phase Application accounted for the largest share in 2022

The activated carbon is used in several gas-phase applications such as automobile, and industrial gases. It is due to its high surface area and porosity, which allows it to effectively adsorb and remove impurities, contaminants, and other unwanted substances from gases. This also helps in controlling the emissions of harmful gases from automobile or industrial applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=362

By End-Use Industry, Water Treatment accounted for the largest share in 2022

Activated carbon is commonly used in the water treatment industry for the removal of organic compounds, chlorine, and other impurities from water. It is an effective adsorbent due to its high surface area and porosity, which allows it to attract and retain a wide range of contaminants. It is also used to remove unwanted objectionable tastes and odors from the water.

By Raw Material, Coal accounted for the largest share in 2022

Coal-based activated carbon is a type of activated carbon that is produced from coal through a process of activation. It is made by heating coal to high temperatures in the presence of a gas, such as carbon dioxide or steam. This process, known as activation, creates millions of tiny pores in the coal, which greatly increases its surface area and makes it highly adsorbent.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share as well as the fastest-growing market for activated carbon market in 2022

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in 2022, in this market. This is attributed to the rapid increase in urbanization, and industrialization which demand pure and clean air & water. This drives the demand for activated carbon across the end-use industries. Apart from this, the region also witnessed for the growing food & beverages industry, automotive industry, which also drives the demand for activated carbon. In addition to this, the presence of stringent government regulations, also helps in driving the market of activated carbon during the forecast period.

Browse Adjacent Market: Advanced Materials Market Research & Consulting

The activated carbon market comprises major players such as Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan), Haycarb Pvt. Ltd. (Sri Lanka), BASF SE (Germany), Albemarle Inc. (US), Kureha Corp. (Japan), Ingevity (US), Iluka Resources Ltd. (Australia), Tronox Holdings Plc (US), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (US), Norit (Netherlands), and others are covered in the activated carbon market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the activated carbon market.

Related Reports:

Adsorbents Market - Global Forecast to 2026

HVAC Filters Market- Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/activated-carbon-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/activated-carbon.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets