Actimed Therapeutics Appoints Frank Misselwitz MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer

LONDON, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actimed Therapeutics, the clinical stage company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders, with a focus on cachexia, today announces the appointment of Frank Misselwitz MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr Misselwitz joins the Company in his new role from Bayer AG where until recently he was Corporate Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head in clinical development. With a background in academia and industry, he has over 30 years of extensive pharmaceutical industry experience. Dr Misselwitz is currently a non-executive director and member of the Board of Actimed.

Dr Misselwitz was a member of the Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) of the German Centre for Cardiovascular Research for 8 years and is currently a member of the SAB for the Centre for Thrombosis and Haemostasis University of Mainz, Germany.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Actimed CEO, commented: "We are tremendously excited to appoint Frank as our Chief Medical Officer as we seek to further advance the development of our lead candidate ACM-001 (S-pindolol) for cancer cachexia. Frank brings a wealth of international expertise in clinical development and an outstanding track record for delivering successful large-scale clinical trials on time. He is a highly respected and influential leader who shares our motivation to bring new medicines to the many patients suffering from cachexia."

During his career, Frank supported the development of Humira at Knoll AG and Abbott. While at Bayer, he led the successful development of multiple cardiovascular drugs including rivaroxaban, the leading oral direct FXa inhibitor. The rivaroxaban development programme included the landmark COMPASS trial, one of the largest and most complex development programs conducted, encompassing more than 275,000 patients. Rivaroxaban was developed in its first indication in just 78 months. Frank was also responsible for the successful development of Riociguat, a stimulator of soluble guanylate cyclase, approved to treat two forms of Pulmonary Hypertension.

Frank led the Therapeutic Area engaged in developing replacement therapies in hemophilia A including Damoctocog alfa pegol which was approved by EMA and FDA in 2018.

Frank's previous academic research experience was gained in UK, USA, Germany and Russia and he is the author of over 250 publications.

Dr Misselwitz commented: "I am excited to have the opportunity to be joining Actimed to help bring ACM-001 to the many patients for whom cancer related cachexia remains a significant unmet need, as well as developing Actimed's broader pipeline for muscle wasting disorders. As a Board member at Actimed, I am already very familiar with the Company and the impressive data amassed to date on ACM-001. I look forward to working with Actimed's outstanding team to bring this and other innovative new products to this vulnerable and under-served patient population."

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of muscle wasting disorders to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population. Actimed was founded in 2017 by Stefan Anker and Andrew Coats, two world leading physicians in muscle wasting research.

The lead area of focus for Actimed is specifically in cachexia. Cachexia is a wasting disease that accompanies cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

It has been estimated that cachexia affects 50–80% of cancer patients and accounts for up to 20% of cancer deaths. Treating cancer cachexia successfully may increase both the length and quality of life for cancer patients.

The lead product of Actimed, ACM-001 (S-pindolol), formerly known as MT-102, targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase II clinical data in cachexia patients. Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies in cachexia in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) and Colorectal Cancer (CRC).

Actimed has a second, pre-clinical product for cancer cachexia, S-oxprenolol. With the acquisition of the global rights for S-oxprenolol in ALS, Actimed now has the opportunity to expand the development focus of the Company to include this additional indication where loss of body mass and muscle wasting can impact survival.

