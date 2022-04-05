Achronix Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Innovative FPGA-based Data Acceleration Products

Achronix offers unique FPGA and eFPGA IP solutions that enable high-performance data acceleration applications

SAN ANTONIO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent North American semiconductor industry assessment, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (Achronix) with the 2022 North America New Product Innovation Award. As a second-time winner of the New Product Innovation Award, Achronix continues its history of developing innovative high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), embedded (eFPGA) IP, design tools, and accelerator card solutions. Achronix set itself apart as a semiconductor supplier that produces both high-performance standalone FPGAs and eFPGA IP integrated into a custom ASIC device to provide superior design flexibility.

Click here to download the award report: https://www.achronix.com/frost_and_sullivan_award

"Achronix offers both standalone FPGAs and eFPGA IP solutions. This product breadth allows customers to deploy their solutions across of spectrum of data acceleration applications as standalone FPGAs or eFPGA IP integrated into a custom ASIC," said Sushrutha Sadashiva, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "For its outstanding commitment to innovation, high-quality products, and match to customers' and market needs, Achronix earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 North America New Product Innovation Award in the semiconductor industry."

The Achronix Speedster®7t FPGAs are shipping today and include a revolutionary two-dimensional network-on-chip (2D NoC) architecture for high-speed data transport, connecting their external interfaces to the programmable logic fabric. The 2D NoC acts as a data superhighway, routing data within the FPGA device at 2 GHz speeds and providing >20 Tbps of data bandwidth. The 2D NoC delivers high-performance data routing without utilizing additional FPGA logic resources required in traditional FPGA architectures.

The architecture also includes machine learning processors (MLPs) optimized to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) workloads. The MLPs support multiple precision fixed- and floating-point formats, including Bfloat16, 16-bit, half-precision floating-point, 24-bit floating-point, and block floating point (BFP). Users can select the precision for their application to optimize performance, power, and area.

Achronix Speedcore™ eFPGA IP enables customers to integrate a programmable fabric into their ASICs. A customer defines the size and specifications of the eFPGA IP core for their application. A Speedcore eFPGA-enabled ASIC allows customers to continue to deploy new features and functionality after an ASIC is deployed in the field. Achronix leads the eFPGA IP industry with over 10 million eFPGA IP cores shipped into production applications.

To allow for rapid prototyping of Speedster7t FPGA applications, Achronix offers the VectorPath™ accelerator card, a PCIe form-factor card that features a Speedster AC7t1500 FPGA. It easily integrates into a server chassis to offload the main CPU and delivers hardware acceleration for performance-critical algorithms. The VectorPath accelerator card is available today and includes 400G Ethernet interfaces, PCIe Gen4, GDDR6, and DDR4 memory.

According to Sadashiva, "The proliferation of the Internet of Things, AI, ML, and Big Data technologies has triggered increased demand for programmable logic devices, specifically FPGAs. Achronix FPGAs and eFPGA IP provide the performance and differentiation required in industries such as wireless communications, networking, data centers, automotive, and industrial sectors."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

