ACG to Host Exclusive Seminar on the Future of Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals in Warsaw, Poland

WARSAW, Poland, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG, a global leader in integrated manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, are excited to announce an exclusive seminar taking place on 20th March 2025 at the Hotel InterContinental in Warsaw, Poland. This full-day event, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, will bring together industry experts to share their insights on key trends shaping the future of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.

The seminar will cover a range of cutting-edge topics, including:

Market Insights on Nutritional Supplements in Europe

Advancements in Capsule Technology

High-Barrier & Sustainable Blister Packaging Solutions

Process Integration for Operational Excellence

Panel Discussion on the Future of Solid Dosages

These sessions will provide valuable perspectives on the latest market developments, sustainable packaging solutions, and process innovations that are transforming the industry.

Registration Now Open

Attendees are invited to register for the event at Event Registration.

The seminar will serve as an excellent platform for networking with industry leaders, gaining a deeper understanding of the evolving market landscape, and exploring practical solutions for business challenges in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors.

About ACG

For over 60 plus years, ACG has been innovating the production solutions for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, that help make people better.

As the world's most integrated provider of oral dosage products and services, we produce capsules, barrier packaging materials, manufacturing machinery, and visual inspection and traceability solutions. All fully compliant with international standards.

Today, ACG fosters long-term collaborative partnerships with customers in 138 countries across six continents.

Together, we share a common purpose: to solve the world's greatest health challenges and make it better for everybody we serve.

