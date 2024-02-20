ACEBEAM's Shining Success at SHOT Show 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEBEAM is greeting all flashlight enthusiasts and modern outdoor adventurers and thrilled to share the exciting highlights from its participation in the prestigious SHOT Show 2024 (American Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Products Show). As pioneers in high-power outdoor lighting tools, ACEBEAM has once again raised the bar for innovation, performance, and design.

Showcasing Innovations:

ACEBEAM SHOT Show New Product

At SHOT Show 2024, ACEBEAM dazzled attendees with a stellar lineup of cutting-edge products, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of outdoor lighting technology. Here's a glimpse into the innovations that stole the spotlight:

White laser flashlight: As the originator of white laser flashlights, ACEBEAM has demonstrated its breakthrough white laser technology, W50, and Terminator M1, which are very popular.

High-power flashlight: ACEBEAM aims to maximize the performance of the product in a limited space. The X75 perfectly demonstrates this. Many exhibitors praised its amazing brightness and super waterproofness.

Long-range flashlight: P20, this flashlight with its aristocratic temperament quickly attracted attention at the exhibition with its unique appearance, and its precise CNC processing made many people praise it.

Everyday Carry (EDC) Flashlight: The latest T35 debuted at the show, ACEBEAM's EDC flashlight combines portability with powerful performance to ensure users are never stuck in the dark.

Weapon lights: ACEBEAM launches two brand-new weapon lights for the first time, namely P1 and P2.

SHOT show impressions:

The response from SHOT Show attendees and industry professionals has been overwhelming. The booth was buzzing with activity, with visitors marveling at the brilliance of ACEBEAM's products. The positive feedback and enthusiastic participation further solidified ACEBEAM's position as an industry leader.

Looking to the future:

As ACEBEAM looks back on its experience at SHOT Show 2024, it's clear that the outdoor and shooting industries are constantly evolving. ACEBEAM is committed to staying ahead of these trends and continually improving their products to meet the ever-changing needs of the diverse and discerning customer base.

About ACEBEAM:

ACEBEAM is a pioneer of high-power portable lighting products committed to the brightest and longest range in its class. Based on the principle of reaching the peak performance in limited space, ACEBEAM has become a trustworthy brand in the portable lighting industry.

