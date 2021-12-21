ACE & Company closes its fourth buyout co-investment fund with total commitments of over $240 million, exceeding its target

GENEVA,, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE & Company (ACE), a Geneva based global investment group specializing in private investments, has announced the closing of its fourth private equity co-investment fund ("ABO IV") at $244 million in commitments, surpassing its $200 million target. It is the largest fund raised to date across ACE's investment strategies. The ACE Buyout program has completed over 70 co-investments since 2011, establishing a reputation as a preferred partner to private equity sponsors.

Adam Said, Founder and CEO, comments, "We are humbled by the confidence and support from our investors amidst an unprecedented period of volatility and uncertainty. While others moved to reduce risk during the depths of the downturn, we deployed aggressively to capitalize on the dislocation. The timing of this fund, launched in May 2020, could not have been better."

ABO IV will continue the strategy of its predecessor funds, supporting high caliber sponsors in their core areas of expertise. While the fund has a North American focus, it will ultimately include 20 to 25 companies diversified by sector, size, deal archetype and general partner. Leveraging ACE & Company's extensive network, the Fund will identify and pursue the best opportunities across the private equity universe.

Relative to prior funds, ABO IV will include an increased allocation to emerging managers. Rob Callahan, Head of ACE Buyout Strategy, says, "We like these managers because they generally bring large cap experience, network, and resources to investments in the lower mid-market - a market in which high growth companies can be found at attractive valuations."

ABOUT ACE & COMPANY

ACE & Company ("ACE"), founded in 2005, is a global investment group specialized in private investments with total assets of over $1.6 bn across three investment strategies and investment solutions. Headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, New York, Hong Kong, and Cairo, ACE's global presence brings the company in direct contact with sourcing partners, investment firms, as well as entrepreneurs and provides investors unparalleled access to a network of opportunities. ACE is uniquely positioned to understand the needs and challenges facing private investors today and exclusively partners with stakeholders that have shared investment criteria and objectives. Through leveraging ACE's broad investment knowledge combined with best-in-class execution, ACE aims to actively improve investment returns by adding strategic value to both its portfolio companies as well as sourcing partners. ACE is regulated by the Swiss Financial Supervisory Authority FINMA in Switzerland.

