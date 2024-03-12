ACE & Company Becomes Signatory to the United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

GENEVA, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE & Company, a leading Swiss private equity and venture capital group, is proud to announce its commitment to responsible investment practices by becoming a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment.

The United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) provide a comprehensive framework aimed at integrating environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) considerations into investment decision-making and stewardship practices. This framework underscores the importance for investors to understand and incorporate ESG factors into their methodologies, paving the way for investments that are both sustainable and responsible.

David Atkin, CEO at the PRI, comments:

"We're very pleased to welcome ACE & Company as a new signatory to the PRI. A commitment to systemically embedding responsible investment principles is an important and meaningful step, allowing investors to more effectively manage risk, identify opportunities, and approach their investment activity in a holistic and fully-considered way. We look forward to working alongside ACE & Company to support the organization's efforts in this vital area."

In embracing the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), ACE & Company embarks on a journey towards integrating six foundational Principles of Responsible Investment into its operations. This signifies a commitment to incorporating ESG into the firm's processes, fostering the sustainable development of the global financial ecosystem.

"Joining the ranks of over 5,000 signatories is a key step in our dedicated journey to integrate responsible values within our business practices, investment strategies, and the companies we support," reflects Sally Beh, Managing Partner of ACE & Company. "With a collective purpose guiding us, we will cultivate a suite of ESG policies and actions. Our aspirations go beyond risk mitigation to create value for our investors, establish a nurturing environment for our team, and generate meaningful contributions to the communities we engage with. This marks an important inflection point as we firmly integrate these principles into our business ethos."

Visit www.aceandcompany.com/responsibility for more information.

About ACE & Company:

ACE & Company (ACE) is a multi-stage private equity and venture capital group built on the unique combination of expertise, experience, and knowledge of its founders and team. The group has $1.7bn total assets across Secondaries, Buyouts, Ventures, and Investment Solutions. ACE delivers differentiated returns through the breadth of its portfolio, investment process, and information advantage built on decades-long relationships with industry leaders.

Elia Innamorati

einnamorati@aceandcompany.com

Office +41.22.311.3333 | Web aceandcompany.com

ACE & Company SA | Rue du Rhône 30 | 1204 Geneva | Switzerland

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325690/4574311/ACE_Logo.jpg