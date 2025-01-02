According to Iglu Cruise, Demand Surges for 2025 Cruises from Southampton

LONDON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 will be a huge year for cruise departures from Southampton . Industry expectations are that the numbers choosing Southampton will continue to rise from the 2.7 million who chose the port in 2023, with numbers forecast to have risen last year (Associated British Ports).

According to Iglu Cruise, Europe's largest online cruise agency, Southampton tops the charts as the UK's most popular departure port, and demand simply keeps on rising. Iglu Cruise give their top five reasons as to the huge popularity and growth of the south coast port:

Ease of access from the rest of the UK

Vast range of itineraries offered by varied cruise lines

Ease of parking

Accessibility - Southampton Cruise Terminals are fully equipped to assist passengers with disabilities

Pleasant pre- and post-holiday options with a variety of accommodation close to the five cruise terminals

A recent Iglu Cruise survey of 5,000 customers revealed that 47% preferred to sail directly from the UK.

The port of Southampton has won multiple awards for their offering, most recently, 'Best UK Departure Port 2024' at the acclaimed Cruise Critic awards, held in central London in December.

Types of cruises from Southampton on offer with Iglu Cruise include low-cost; last-minute; family-friendly; luxury; short break; solo and all-inclusive.

Iglu Cruise has picked their top sailings from Southampton for 2025.

Stress-Free Family Travel - from £1,156 per family

Nothing could be simpler or more fun than a break at sea for the February half term than this 4-night trip to Amsterdam onboard P&O Cruises Ventura. Iglu Cruise offers ' Half-Term Western Europe from Southampton ' from only £1,156 for a family of four, full board, departing on February 23rd, 2025. No tips are required.

Luxurious Short Break in Spring - from £589 per person

Hop on Cunard's Queen Victoria in March and enjoy a luxurious short break, where the service is second to none. Iglu Cruise offers ' Hamburg Short Break from Southampton ' from £589 per person, based on two sharing an inside cabin, full board, departing on March 28th, 2025.

Multi-Continent Voyage- from £1,706 per person

Tick off multiple bucket list destinations in one voyage, onboard the new MSC Euribia, sailing from Southampton next autumn via the Mediterranean, through the Suez Canal, and onto Dubai on a 24-night trip of a lifetime. Iglu Cruise offers ' Grand Voyage from Southampton to Dubai ' from £1,706 per person, based on two sharing an inside cabin, full board, departing on October 15th, 2025. Tips included.

Book now, pay later - low deposit special offer - from £1,430 per person

Pay only £86 per person as a deposit on this Med explorer cruise, and look forward to a summer of sunshine in the Med. Iglu Cruise offers ' Mediterranean Adventurer from Southampton ' from £1,430 per person, based on two sharing an inside cabin, full board, on Sky Princess, departing on August 9th, 2025.

Chief Commercial Officer at Iglu Cruise, Dave Mills says, "Once holidaymakers have departed for the first time from Southampton, they tend to never look back, given how straightforward and pleasant the experience is."

About Iglu.com

Iglu.com is Europe's largest online travel agent of cruise holidays, trading as Iglu Cruise in the UK, and Planet Cruise across the UK and Europe. Independent since its launch 25 years ago, pioneering, multi-award-winning Iglu Cruise offers millions of holidays from 3,000 ports to 30 incredible destinations worldwide.

Iglucruise.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589160/Iglu_Cruise_Logo.jpg