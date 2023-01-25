According to Arizton, Portable Ultrasound Market is Set to Reach USD 2 Billion, Growing at a CAGR of 7% During 2022-2028; GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray, FUJIFILM, Canon Medical Systems, and Siemens Healthineers are the Major Stakeholders

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global portable ultrasound market will grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing demand for AI-Based portable ultrasound devices, future expansion of care settings, and technological advancements in portable ultrasound are the growing trends in the portable ultrasound market.

PORTABLE ULTRASOUND MARKET

APAC is expected to hold the largest share; China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Australia are the major revenue contributors to the APAC portable ultrasound market. Vscan Access, the third generation of the Vscan portfolio, has been specially developed for the Indonesian situation. The design is human-centric to meet the needs of simplicity, durability, clinical utility, and affordability. Massive ongoing developments, innovation in portable ultrasound with the emergence of AI, ML, 4D, and 5D, increased healthcare spending by governments and individuals, ease of use of wearable devices, and an increase in the prevalence of CVDs have all contributed to the region's adoption of portable ultrasound.

Global Portable Ultrasound Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 2.12 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 1.42 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 7 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Application, End-Users, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey Key Vendors GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray, FUJIFILM, Canon Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers, DRAMINSKI, Quantel Medical, Healcerion, Clarius, Butterfly, Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments, MEDGYN PRODUCTS, Viatom, CHISON Medical Technologies, Esaote, Konica Minolta, Dawei Medical, Kaixin, Promed Technology, Fude Technology, Sonoscanner, BenQ Medical, Meda, The Prometheus Group, Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology, Swissray, IMV, E.I. Medical Imaging, ASUSTeK Computer, Samsung Healthcare, CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS, Hologic, and Advanced Instrumentations Page Number 292 Market Dynamics - Increasing Adoption of Point-of-Care Ultrasound Devices - Rising Adoption of Handheld Devices in Emergency Medicine - Increasing Prevalence of Patient Demographics

The surge in the Demand for AI-Based Portable Ultrasound Devices Creating Market Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of regular life. It is the driving force behind facial recognition technology and voice recognition for virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana. Manufacturers of wearable ultrasound devices are integrating AI and machine learning into their products to recognize anatomy and provide instant body recognition. Claruis Mobile Health introduces a handheld ultrasound system that can recognize body anatomy scanned by a physician automatically. This new feature is available on the Clarius C3 HD multipurpose ultrasound system and the Clarius PA HD phased array ultrasound system.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare, particularly in ultrasonography, is expanding quickly in the US. Arizton estimates that global AI in healthcare may reach a startling $44.5 billion by 2026. High expenses (25% of US healthcare spending is wasted), operational inefficiencies, and ever-rising data security standards are some of the most well-known healthcare difficulties. Increased demand to handle staff and patient information is one of these. This is where ultrasonic applications of AI come into play. Here, AI-based solutions boost diagnostic precision and aid decision-making, improving patient outcomes. For instance, applying deep learning to medical imaging can give patients a smooth, tailored experience throughout their care. The integration of AI into POCUS devices, with their increased compactness and lower cost, is driving the wider adoption of AI in portable ultrasound devices.

Vendors Insights

Several prominent players actively engage in inorganic growth through strategic acquisitions and partnerships to improve sales and profit margins. Strategic acquisitions and partnerships remain crucial competitive strategies for key players to expand their product offerings, access new technology, or increase market shares. Vendors are focused on developing and commercializing cutting-edge portable ultrasounds to remain competitive. New product approvals and R&D activities enable vendors to expand their presence, enhance market growth, and sustain their positions in the global market. Vendors are actively launching innovative portable ultrasound technologies to penetrate and tap the enormous growth potential prevailing in the market.

Using semiconductor technology, butterfly iQ is the only ultrasound transducer to perform whole-body imaging with a single handheld probe. It is powered by Butterfly's proprietary and connected to a mobile phone or tablet Ultrasound-on-Chip technology. It harnesses the advantages of AI to deliver advanced imaging to improve patient outcomes and lower the cost of care. Butterfly Network has agreements with the mainstream of the largest 100 hospitals in the US and has a working connection with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

GE Healthcare is the leading player in the portable ultrasound market. GE Healthcare maintained its position as the top manufacturer of portable ultrasounds. In 2021, the company acquired BK Medical, an innovator in global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation. BK Medical offers a wide range of 3D imaging systems with applications in obstetrics & gynecology. Philips is the second-largest manufacturer of portable ultrasound machines. Canon Medical is the third-largest manufacturer of portable ultrasounds worldwide. In 2021, the launch of new products boosted the company's global revenues. Siemens Healthineers is pioneering clinical capabilities in point-of-care ultrasound scanners and incorporated advanced POC ultrasound innovations, such as wireless transducers and touch-and-tactile functionality. The company captured a significant share of the global portable ultrasound market.

Key Company Profiles

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Mindray

FUJIFILM

Canon Medical Systems

Siemens Healthineers

DRAMINSKI

Quantel Medical

Healcerion

Clarius

Butterfly

Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments

MEDGYN PRODUCTS

Viatom

CHISON Medical Technologies

Esaote

Konica Minolta

Dawei Medical

Kaixin

Promed Technology

Fude Technology

Sonoscanner

BenQ Medical

Meda

The Prometheus Group

Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology

Swissray

IMV

E.I. Medical Imaging

ASUSTeK Computer

Samsung Healthcare

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Hologic

Advanced Instrumentations

Market Segmentation

Product

Compact

Handheld

Application

General Imaging

Cardiovascular

OB/GYN

Others

End-Users

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

OB/GYN Clinics/Centers

Others

Geography

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Malaysia



Thailand



Australia

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

North America

US



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Turkey

