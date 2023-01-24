According to Arizton, Massive Investments by Colocation & Cloud Service Providers will Grow Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Industry to USD 3 Billion in 2028

24 Jan, 2023, 17:00 GMT
CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Southeast Asia data center construction market will grow at a CAGR of 1.5% from 202-2028. Growing sustainability initiatives, rise in 5G & edge data center deployment, rising adoption of artificial intelligence, and data localization laws in the region are driving the growth of the Southeast Asia data center construction market. Digitalization of business environments, including migration of on-premises applications to cloud/colocation facilities across Southeast Asia, will continue to grow the demand for data center services in the coming years. The region is witnessing increased investments from hyperscale operators and global colocation operators. Investments are expected to continue to grow during the forecast period, with various companies partnering with local companies to expand their footprint in Southeast Asian countries.
Southeast Asia is one of the developing regions in terms of connectivity, and there are several inland connectivity options available in the countries. Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Cambodia can be connected to the US, APAC, Middle East, and African countries. Due to the growing inland connectivity options, the market is witnessing a growth in huge data generation, storage, and connectivity demand. Many countries are developing submarine cables that can transmit data faster with reduced latency. The deployment of cloud regions by hyperscalers and enterprises across the region enhances the need for high-speed interconnection services, fueling the need for submarine cable projects.
Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market Size - Investment (2028)
|
USD 3.02 Billion
|
Market Size- Investment (2022)
|
USD 2.77 Billion
|
CAGR - Investment (2022-2028)
|
1.48 %
|
Market Size -Area (2028)
|
2.65 million square feet
|
Power Capacity (2028)
|
597 MW
|
Base Year
|
2022
|
Forecast Year
|
2023-2028
|
Market Segments
|
Facility Type, Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Techniques, General Construction, and Tier Standards
|
Geographic Analysis
|
Southeast Asia (Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and Other Southeast Asia Countries)
|
Market Dynamics
|
· Increasing Adoption of Cloud Based Services
· Growing Digitalization Initiatives
· Increase in Adoption of Big Data & IoT and Smart City Development
· A Rise in Submarine Cable Connectivity
|
New entrants in the form of global colocation and cloud service providers are investing in the market due to high customer demand for a physical presence. Some new entrants include Data Center First, EdgeConneX, Edge Centres, ESR Cayman, KT Corp, OneAsia Network, Nautilus Data Technologies, Pure Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers. Governments are also making significant efforts to improve network connectivity by installing 5G network services and IoT solutions. Southeast Asia has improved in terms of connectivity as 5G is spreading at a high pace. This is a major key in attracting foreign direct investments into the Southeast Asia data center market.
Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Booming the Southeast Asia Data Center Construction Market
AI-based data centers will encourage operators to use data-driven decision-making. AI will also help operators monitor server performance, network congestion, and disk utilization, which will be beneficial in predicting and forecast data and power outages. AI can enhance data center infrastructure and facilitate more intelligent and automated data management. Moreover, deploying AI and ML workloads in data centers will increase the installation of these systems in the future. It is also expected that vendors providing traditional data center cooling systems will partner with liquid immersion and direct liquid cooling vendors to support their existing data center customers in deploying HPC clusters.
Geographical Analysis
- Singapore has been a major shareholder in the overall investments in the Southeast Asia data center construction market. However, the market faced challenges led by the moratorium in the country in 2020 and 2021, which was lifted in June 2022, with the authorities announcing invitations for facilities development plans in July 2022.
- In 2022, the investments across countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand grew significantly from existing operators along with the entry of new entrants. Other countries, such as the Philippines and Vietnam, have also emerged as new locations that have witnessed an increase in investments for mega and edge data centers.
- Several new entrants have been identified in the Southeast Asia data center construction market, including recently established brands and the expansion of China-based operators like GDS Services and OneAsia Network into the Southeast Asian region.
- Also, the market is witnessing multiple Joint Venture projects. For instance, in September 2022, Warburg Pincus, a private equity firm, announced a joint venture with Singapore-based Evolution Data Centres to develop hyperscale data centers across the Southeast Asian region.
- Other Southeast Asian countries in the market include Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. Data centers in these countries are still evolving and are expected to witness significant growth with contributions from local and global providers during the forecast period.
The Report Includes the Investment in the Following Areas:
- Facility Type
- Colocation
- Hyperscale
- Enterprise Data Centers
- Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems
- Generators
- Power Distribution Units
- Transfer Switches & Switchgear
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers
- Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
- Cooling Techniques
- Air-based Cooling Techniques
- Liquid-based Cooling Techniques
- General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)/Building Management Systems (BMS)
- Tier Standards
- Tier I & II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
- Geography
- Southeast Asia
- Singapore
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Other Southeast Asia Countries
Major Vendors
Support Infrastructure Vendors
- ABB
- Airedale
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Cyber Power Systems
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Fuji Electric
- HITEC Power Protection
- KOHLER Power
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Narada
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Trane
- Vertiv
Data Center Construction Contractors
- Arup
- Aurecon Group
- AWP Architects
- CSF Group
- Corgan
- DSCO Group
- DPR Construction
- Faithful+Gould
- First Balfour
- Fortis Construction
- Gammon Construction
- ISG
- Kienta Engineering Construction
- Linesight
- LSK Engineering
- M+W Group
- Nakano Corporation
- NTT Facilities Group
- Obayashi Corporation
- PM Group
- Powerware Systems (PWS)
- Red Engineering
- Sato Kogyo
Data Center Investors
- AirTrunk
- Amazon Web Services (AWS)
- Big Data Exchange (BDx)
- Bee Information Technology
- Chindata
- CMC Telecom
- Converge ICT Solutions
- DCI Indonesia
- Digital Edge DC
- DITO Telecommunity
- DTP
- ePLDT
- Equinix
- Facebook (Meta)
- FPT Telecom
- HTC International Telecommunication JSC (HTC-ITC)
- Huawei Technologies
- Iron Mountain
- Keppel Data Centres
- Microsoft
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Open DC
- PP Telecommunication (PPTEL)
- Princeton Digital Group
- SpaceDC
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres
- Telehouse
- Telkom Indonesia
- True IDC
- Vantage Data Centers
- Viettel IDC
New Entrants
- Data Center First
- Edge Centres
- EdgeConneX
- Evolution Data Centres
- MettaDC
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- OneAsia Network
- Pure Data Centres Group
- YCO Cloud Centers
- Yondr
- YTL Data Center
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
