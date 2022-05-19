Accops wins Future Security Leaders Award in Dubai for its secure Digital Workspace solution

PUNE, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accops Systems, an Indian-origin global provider of integrated remote access products and solutions, received the 'Future Security Leaders Award 2022' in the category of 'Cohesive Security' at GCC Security Symposium & CISO Awards 2022 held in Dubai on May 17th. The award acknowledges Accops' outstanding contribution towards cybersecurity and secure remote access.

"Accops has successfully collaborated with several enterprises, governments and public sector units in India, the Middle East, and other parts of the globe, enabling millions of users to work safely from anywhere, without compromising the security of internal resources. Our in-house team of engineers deliver innovative security solutions to help enterprises mitigate evolving cybersecurity challenges and meet their business objectives in a hybrid work environment. This award recognizes our constant efforts in enabling compliant enterprise mobility," said Mr. Vijender Yadav, CEO & Co-founder of Accops.

About GCC Security Symposium & CISO Awards

GCC Security Symposium & CISO Awards is an annual event organized by the Global CISO Forum, an international outfit that unites security leaders from all over the world and acknowledges their contributions to cybersecurity, accelerating the adoption of security best practices.

Accops Systems Pvt Ltd.

Accops empowers business users to work securely from anywhere, using any device and network, even as the organization maintains complete control over its data and resources. Using the Accops Digital Workspace suite, organizations can deliver all types of business applications to their roaming and remote users, be it employees, contractors, field teams or C-level executives.

The end-to-end integrated and simplified offering from Accops helps organizations adopt a work-from-anywhere model swiftly without the hassle of managing multiple-point products while reducing TCO by 40% and decreasing support time by 4X.

