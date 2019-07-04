Access to ScienceDirect, Scopus and SciVal Open for the Hungarian Research Community, as EISZ and Elsevier Work Towards an Open Access Pilot Agreement

AMSTERDAM, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungarian Electronic Information Service National Programme (EISZ) and Elsevier, a global information analytics business specializing in science and health, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and Letter of Intent, as they move towards finalizing a new innovative pilot agreement for research access and Open Access publishing in Hungary. As a result, EISZ consortium member institutions and their affiliated researchers across Hungary now have immediate access to ScienceDirect, Elsevier's leading platform of peer-reviewed scholarly literature, as well as SciVal , the research performance tool, and Scopus , the world's largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature.

Researchers affiliated to EISZ consortium member institutions are able to access 16 million publications from over 2,500 journals published by Elsevier and its society partners via ScienceDirect. Access to Scopus and SciVal will support Hungarian research in benchmarking performance against more than 10,700 research institutions and their associated researchers from across the world.

Further details will be announced following the conclusion of the contracting process, which will facilitate continued reading and support cost neutral open access publishing by Hungarian researchers in Elsevier journals.

About EISZ

Electronic Information Service National Programme is the Hungarian National Consortium that provides access to more than 60 scientific journal collections and databases for more than 220 member institutions in Hungary. EISZ is operated at the Library and Information Centre of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and is supported by the National Research, Development and Innovation Office. More information: eisz.mtak.hu.

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

