Acceptance of Wearable Devices Creating Opportunities for Players in the Supplement Industry - Arizton

Sleep Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Sleep market size to reach USD 137.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.11% during the period 2021-2026. The increasing incidence of sleep disorders and the growing prevalence of various risk factors are major growth drivers of the sleep market. Almost one billion people across the world suffering from sleep disorder, thereby creating opportunities for the vendors to enter the market. In the developing regions the adoption of smart sleep devices is rapidly increasing. AI technologies are gaining high momentum as it is extremely useful and assistive tools that can be customized easily based on the consumers' need. The rapid increase in the advancement of technology and digitalization in the healthcare industry, the trend of AI in sleep management, is expected to propel the sleep market in the upcoming years.

Nihon Kohden, Natus Medical, Fisher & Paykel, Compumedics, Itamer, and BMC medical are some of the prominent vendors in the global sleep market. The wearable device segment is growing at an exponential rate. For instance, the wearable segment was previously dominated by Fitbit, which was then captured by Xiaomi with its aggressive pricing. Apple, Amazon, Xiaomi, and Samsung are some of the leading companies that are entering the global sleep market by introducing smartwatches and smart bands.

Immune Health Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Immune health supplements market size to reach USD 21 billion by 2025. During the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, immune health supplements were achieving popularity in the global market. Multiple benefits and rise in health concerns among connected consumers are expected to drive the demand for immune supplements and will attract consumers from the functional food and beverage segments, creating new sales. North America leads the immune supplements market as consumers prefer more targeted actions and immediate health effects. Branding, advertising, clinically based solutions, and concentration on supermarkets and pharmacies are the some of the major drivers boosting the growth of the global immune health supplements market.

Did you know Chinese mushrooms are more effective in boosting the immunity levels in human body? Medicinal mushrooms have been used in eastern medicine for centuries. It is estimated that the mushroom extract market will grow at a CAGR of 5.98% between 2020 and 2025, which will be favorable for the supplements industry. More than 70% of the US adults use internet to get health-related information that helps in taking preventive measures. Digital engagement of consumers with news, resources, blogs, online health advice from medical experts, and e-commerce sites offering supplements are also contributing growth of the immune health supplement market.

Probiotics Supplements Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Probiotics supplements market size to reach USD 9.42 billion by 2025. With the rise in specific nutritional needs, practitioner's advice, specific individual deficiency & illness, rise in affordability for health supplements, the market and preference for the probiotic supplements have surged up in the past five years. Marketing is the key to success for the growth of retail probiotic supplements, and the person or the endorser plays a major role in product adoption and influence in the market. Probiotic formulations for women are driving the market for probiotics, which is favourable for the industry. Since the perceived benefits of probiotic supplements are extremely high, the adoption is expected to boom with the rise in end-use.

The probiotic supplements market is expected to pose an absolute growth of 44.45% during the forecast period. Players such as Schiff offer probiotic gummies in plastic jars, whereas Probi offers probiotic sachets that are popularizing in the probiotic's supplements market. Collaboration with third-party vendors such as ubuy.com, Amazon, Walmart is also more crucial for market success and penetration. As the medical practitioners and the pharmacist can serve as the influencer for probiotics, it is more important for the vendors to establish a profitable relationship with them.

Vitamin D Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Vitamin D market size to reach USD 2.36 billion by 2026 and growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast year. Increasing nutrition requirements, government initiatives and lucrative investments in the end-user industries are expected to drive the growth of vitamin D market. In 2020, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for vitamin D-based products across the globe. Vendors such as Fermenta are the major players in the liquid segment and is one among the top 3 manufacturers of vitamin D across the globe.

Europe is the largest market for vitamin D due to the concentration of end-user industries. As majority of the people are spending more time indoors, the UK government is actively encouraging the consumption of vitamin D3 supplements. The market for vitamin D3 is expected to generate an incremental revenue of USD 667.74 million during the forecast period.

