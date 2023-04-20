Acceleration Partners Expands European Leadership Team with Strategic Hire in Germany

- Florian Jetzlsperger joins leading global partnership agency as the new German Market Lead

- Newly created role will bolster presence in Germany to help meet the fast-growing demand for integrated partnership marketing programmes

BOSTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acceleration Partners (AP), the leading global partnership agency, has announced the appointment of Florian Jetzlsperger as the Market Lead Germany, marking the company's continued growth in Europe. As the German Market Lead, Florian will help bolster the company's established presence in the key European region.

The German market is the 5th largest eCommerce market globally and the 2nd largest market in Europe for Affiliate Marketing. In 2021, AP established its German Business Entity, Acceleration Partners GmbH, to meet the fast-growing demand for integrated partnership marketing and currently manages more than 20 clients, including some of the company's most well-known and established brands.

"Acceleration Partners has invested significant time and resources to meet the European market's demand for partnership marketing. We are experiencing explosive growth in the German market and are excited to have Florian on board to help us shape the future of our business there," said Helen Southgate, Chief Global Officer of Acceleration Partners. "As a truly global partnership marketing agency, we provide our clients with in-market experts who speak the local language, understand market nuances, and have existing in-country partner relationships to grow our marketing partnerships."

As an experienced professional in partnership marketing, Jetzlsperger has an extensive background in the German market. He previously served as the Head of Sales and Account Team at MYBESTBRANDS, working with leading premium and luxury fashion brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Burberry, Mytheresa, FARFETCH, and Breuninger.

"Joining Acceleration Partners is an incredible opportunity to lead the company's growth strategy in one of the most important markets for partnership marketing in Europe. I am excited to work closely with senior leaders in the business and our partners and leverage my experience in the German market as Acceleration Partners furthers its growth across the region," said Florian Jetzlsperger, Market Lead Germany of Acceleration Partners.

