Accelerating electrification, CATL and Bosch collaborate on 48V battery cells

NINGDE, China, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) and Bosch have concluded a long-term strategic cooperation agreement. CATL will supply reliable 48-volt battery cells for Bosch's 48-volt battery system globally.

The development of Lithium-ion technology makes energy efficient mobility no longer only a slogan. The 48V battery system of Bosch with CATL Battery cells is aiming to provide a more effective, affordable and flexible solution to electrify ICE vehicles and reduce emission and consumption. "Bosch has a broad electric mobility portfolio, as well as deep understanding of and expertise in the automobile industry," said Zhou Jia, the president of CATL. "The strong alliance between CATL and Bosch will be a driving force in realizing our shared vision of the future, where we see energy efficient mobility as a common feature of daily life for people everywhere."



"With CATL, we have brought an established cell specialist for lithium-ion batteries on board as a partner. In combination with our systems know-how and expertise in battery management, we will extend our strong position in the 48-volt battery market," says Dr. Stefan Hartung, member of the board of management and chairman of the Mobility Solutions business sector. For Bosch, this alliance is another step on the path to market leadership in electromobility.

With the cooperation between CATL and Bosch, both parties benefit from joint R&D activities and manufacturing about lithium-ion battery system. By launching products that could better meet different market needs, the two companies work closely for speeding up the realization of energy efficient mobility.

About Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion power and energy storage batteries, with businesses covering R&D, manufacturing and sales in battery system for new energy vehicle and energy storage system. In 2018, the company's sales reached 21.31 GWh worldwide, and its product sales volume ranked first in the world (according to data from SNE Research).

Headquartered in Ningde, China, CATL has more than 24,000 employees around the world and subsidiaries in Beijing, Liyang (Jiangsu Province), Shanghai and Xining (Qinghai Province), as well as in Munich (Germany), Paris (France), Yokohama (Japan), Detroit (USA) and Vancouver (Canada). In addition, the company owns and operates battery manufacturing facilities in Fujian, Jiangsu and Qinghai provinces, and the Europe plant located in Erfurt, Germany, as well as the first overseas plant, is under construction. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750.

