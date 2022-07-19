Accelerating Digital Business Outcomes in Europe with Low-Code Automation and Partner Services

The Appian partner programme allows registered users to access an extended range of capabilities and continuous enhancements to the Appian Low-Code Platform. In addition, Appian partners and customers have these benefits:

Free access to the Appian Community Edition environment

environment Opportunities to gain Appian Certifications by role and earn Appian Pro Badges

Personalised Appian Learning path with in-classroom and online classes for different roles

Reshma Nuggehally, Accenture Managing Director, BPM and LCNC Lead, said, "With a focus on compressed transformation, our ability to support end-to-end transformation with industry and technology expertise, innovation, and vendor management is strategic for scaling customers on the Appian Platform."

"Our relationships with our strategic global partners are deep," said Marc Wilson, Appian Chief Partner Officer. "Appian partners are invested for the long-term, and this means our joint customers get continuous innovation in both the product itself and the ways it can be delivered that best fits their need."

Recently, Appian commissioned IDC to write an IDC InfoBrief, which examines the role of service partners in delivering enterprise-level digital business transformation through low-code automation. The IDC InfoBrief, " How Low-Code Automation and Partner Services Are Accelerating Digital Business Outcomes in Europe ," (IDC #EUR148200421, March 2022) is based on in-depth interviews with Accenture and PwC to explore why customers are working with them and Appian to address business challenges and opportunities. The IDC InfoBrief also features case studies on partner-led business transformation outcomes using the Appian Low-Code Platform .

"Low-code simplifies and accelerates app creation, but real transformation at the enterprise level is complex," said John O'Brien at IDC. "Organisations need experienced help connecting all the pieces such as strategy, skills, IT portfolio rationalisation, and building the competency centres that will deliver maximum long-term value across the business.

Download the full IDC InfoBrief to see how low-code and Appian partners are helping organisations in Europe transform at digital speed.

About Appian

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade, and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com .

