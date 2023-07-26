Academic Credentials Evaluation Institute, Inc. (ACEI) and Bell-Wylie Consulting (BWC) Join Forces to Offer Unique Dual Educational Comparability Reports for International Applicants in Scotland

LOS ANGELES and GLASGOW, Scotland, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Academic Credentials Evaluation Institute, Inc. (ACEI) and Bell-Wylie Consulting (BWC) announce their partnership in delivering a unique service in credential evaluation for prospective international applicants and stakeholders in Scotland. By combining their expertise, the partners are revolutionizing the field of educational comparability by offering a dual educational comparability report that includes comprehensive advice on the US educational equivalence of credentials, along with an advisory Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) level.

ACEI, headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, USA, is a leading provider of credential evaluation services, specializing in determining the authenticity, comparability, and educational equivalence of international educational credentials. With over two decades of experience, ACEI has established itself as a trusted authority in evaluating educational qualifications, ensuring fairness and transparency in the recognition of international education.

Bell-Wylie Consulting, based in Glasgow, Scotland, UK, is an education consultancy offering a wide range of services in international education, training and evaluation. Led by Alistair Bell Wylie, who has 30 years of experience in Scottish and international education, the BWC team has a deep understanding of the Scottish education system.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of credential evaluations. The innovative dual educational comparability report provided by the partnership offers prospective international applicants in Scotland expert advice on the US educational equivalence of their credentials with the added benefit of an advisory SCQF level, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of their educational achievements.

Jasmin Saidi-Kuehnert, President & CEO of ACEI, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to collaborate with Bell-Wylie Consulting to provide this innovative service to international applicants in Scotland. By combining our expertise, we aim to empower individuals with the knowledge they need to navigate the complex landscape of global education and enhance their mobility opportunities."

Alistair Wylie, Managing Director of BWC, also commented on the partnership, saying, "We are excited to join forces with the strong brand that is ACEI to offer this groundbreaking service. This new service provides applicants seeking education or employment in Scotland with a distinct advantage, enabling them to showcase their credentials effectively and access a wider range of opportunities."

For more information, please visit https://bellwylie.com/credentialevaluation.

