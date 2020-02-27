Abu Dhabi Grand Slam London: Stars Line Up for the 2019/2020 Season Closer; With Cash Prizes Up To $235000

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The final stop in the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour is 2 weeks away . The 2019/2020 season reaches its grand finale on March 7-8, in London, England.

The line up of black belt stars is already significant, even one month before the event. Big names have secured their spot in their weight classes in search of more points in the annual AJP ranking. In the female brown/black belt division, the standout names include Mayssa Bastos, Elina Moestan, Talita Alencar, Ffion Davies, Larissa Paes, Samantha Cook, Thamara Silva, Gabrieli Pessanha, among others. In the male black belt division, the standouts so far are Kalel Santos, Gabriel Sousa, Hiago George, Diego Ramalho, Natan Chueng, Faisal Al Ketbi, among others.

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Tour London - Teaser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJmuRLlfO9k

About the AJP Tour

Welcome to the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro™ (AJP). This new groundbreaking Professional Jiu-Jitsu Sport Organization is born to revolutionize the world of Jiu-Jitsu competitions. With 78 events in all six continents on each season, the AJP aims to elevate our sport to levels of excellence and professionalism never achieved before.

