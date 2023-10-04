Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week Signs a Memorandum of Understanding with Digital Health New York to Advance the Digital Health Ecosystem

The first edition of the "Abu Dhabi International Healthcare Week", organised by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi , will be held from May 13 to 15, 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW), a platform which brings together the world's most renowned experts and decision makers to accelerate the transformation of the future of healthcare ecosystem globally, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Digital Health New York (DHNY), the premier network of CEOs, founders, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare. The Agreement seeks to enhance collaboration, spearhead innovation and long-term investment, and create opportunities for knowledge exchange in the global digital health ecosystem.

Over the duration of two years, DHNY and ADGHW will collaborate to further develop research and innovation in digital health, reinforce credibility in science and elevate access to subject-matter experts through fostering open dialogue.

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH), said: "ADGHW's partnership with DHNY seeks to foster innovation as we unify efforts for the continued development of the digital health ecosystem globally. Our shared commitment is the cornerstone of our collective pursuit for a healthier world. Through our partnership, we seek to elevate endeavors in pursuit of transforming the healthcare ecosystem and enhancing the quality of care through integrating the latest technological advancements to develop preventive measures and treatments for communities and patients around the world."

The healthcare needs demand borderless collaboration and access to digital tools to solve rising healthcare challenges affecting populations worldwide. Existing synergies between ADGHW and DHNY help bring this to reality, with both organisations committed to supporting ongoing research and development initiatives, particularly in the fields of genomics, preventative and predictive medicine. Together, they will harness the innovative cultures present in New York and Abu Dhabi to inspire groundbreaking advancements in healthcare.

Signed by H.E. Dr. Ahmed Alkhazraji, Executive Director, Strategy and Policy at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder & CEO, DHNY, the partnership will leverage both parties rich networks to broaden access to long-term investment and forge partnerships in the global digital health arena, confirming New York and Abu Dhabi as vibrant healthcare hubs. ADGHW and DHNY recognise the critical importance of scientific credibility in the healthcare industry as they join forces in collaborative research studies and the creation of scientific literature.

Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder & CEO: "DHNY is thrilled to collaborate with Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week to unlock opportunities for knowledge exchange and promote digital health on a global scale. This partnership is consistent with DHNY's mission to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation and bring people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success".

Organised by DoH, the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in partnership with DMG Events, ADGHW will be held under the theme "Transforming the Future of Global Healthcare" from May 13 to 15, 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

ADGHW will drive dialogue with focus on key pillars such as big data and digital health including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data privacy, sustainable healthcare systems capable of addressing current and future changes as well as precision medicine and the role of genome sciences in the future of healthcare. In addition to the development of the various models of care and the future of preventive medicine including vaccine development, patient engagement next to others.

To learn more about Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, please visit: https://www.adghw.com/

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The Department of Health – (DOH) is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DOH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DOH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world – class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DOH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. For more information visit www.doh.gov.ae

