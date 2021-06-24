Absen wins the U.S. Ultravision Intellectual Property Case

As a leading LED display company that is deeply involved in the international market, Absen has, since its establishment 20 years ago, consistently adhered to its core principles of technological innovation and respect for intellectual property rights. After being sued in 2018, Absen actively responded. It set up a special team of internal experts as well as external American lawyers led by Goodwin Procter LLP. Absen also partnered with other Chinese LED display companies including, Glux, Leyard, Liantronics, and Unilumin. The partnership meant, jointly retaining Goodwin Procter could execute a joint response strategy. With the overall planning and efforts from all parties, a highly successful result was received in the US court and Absen thanks all involved.

Established in 2001, Absen is the world's leading LED display brand, renowned for its high-quality products, global presence and full-service capabilities. Absen's displays cover a wide range of applications including Commercial Display, Data Visualization, Rental & Staging, DOOH and Corporate. Through constant innovation and development, Absen has been the No.1 Chinese manufacturer in exporting LED displays for 12 years in a row, making it the brand of choice for some of the most prominent brands, integration partners and rental companies around the world.

In the future, Absen will, as always, respect intellectual property rights, deeply cultivate the international market, and work hard for the respect of the international market for the LED display industry.

