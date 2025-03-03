Abacus Group Appoints Chief People Officer and Chief of Staff to Lead Global People Strategy

Elizabeth Kubycheck will drive people programs and coordinate strategic business initiatives

NEW YORK, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, a global managed IT, multi-cloud and cybersecurity service provider to the financial services industry, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kubycheck as its new Chief People Officer (CPO) and Chief of Staff (CoS). Kubycheck brings over 20 years of leadership and executive program management experience to drive Abacus Group's people strategy as it continues to scale globally.

As CPO, Kubycheck will oversee all people programs, functions and systems across the business, including HR, benefits, recruiting and talent management. As CoS, she will take charge of coordinating and governing strategic initiatives across the Executive Leadership Team (ELT), ensuring alignment with long-term business goals and enterprise value creation.

Her primary responsibilities include spearheading key initiatives such as annual strategic planning, employee career pathing, company-wide communications and enhancing global HR processes and KPIs. With a focus on maintaining outstanding employee retention rates, she will also work closely with the ELT in expanding Abacus Group's operations across international markets.

Kubycheck joins Abacus Group from ATSG, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief People and Brand Officer. She has also held senior roles at Bell Techlogix, CIBER and DTAG T-Systems, developing global marketing, communications and people engagement strategies, international M&A activities, and business continuity management.

"I am honored to join Abacus Group during such an exciting phase of our growth," said Kubycheck. "Our culture is the heartbeat of our global operations, and I look forward to driving initiatives that empower people and make Abacus Group the very best place to succeed in our industry. In a highly competitive environment, my focus is on maximizing our global workforce best practices to ensure we continue to attract and retain top industry talent."

Anthony J. D'Ambrosi, CEO at Abacus Group, said: "Elizabeth has exceptional people engagement skills and possesses a unique ability to conceive, collateralize, message and execute the very best talent management initiatives. She is a strong executive leader who can diversely align with our people across U.S. domestic and international operations. Having Elizabeth join the leadership team aligns perfectly with our mission to be the leading managed IT services and cybersecurity provider to the financial services industry."

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a global managed IT and cybersecurity service provider with specialized multi-cloud, compliance and IT-as-a-Service offerings built for the unique needs of the financial services industry.

The innovative and award-winning abacusFlex platform allows financial services firms to source all technology and security needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and storage requirements.

The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; London, UK; and Edinburgh, UK. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com .

