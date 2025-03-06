AB Token is Now Live on BingX - Deposit & Trade to Share 6.2 Million AB Rewards

News provided by

AB DAO

06 Mar, 2025, 06:51 GMT

SINGAPORE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB DAO has officially announced that AB Token is now live on BingX (bingx.com), further expanding global trading channels and accelerating AB adoption in the Web3 space. This listing marks another major milestone for the AB DAO ecosystem, providing more trading opportunities for global users while enhancing AB's market liquidity and ecosystem influence.

Deposit & Trade to Share a 6.2 Million AB Prize Pool

To celebrate AB's listing, BingX has launched two exclusive reward campaigns: Deposit Bonus & Trading Prize Pool, with a total prize pool of 6.2 million AB, encouraging more users to participate in the AB DAO ecosystem.

  • Event 1: Deposit $AB to earn exclusive rewards – 1,200,000 AB
  • Event 2: Trade $AB and share the prize pool – 5,000,000 AB

Additionally, 150 Futures Bonus Vouchers worth 30 USDT each are available.

>>Event Details: https://bingx.com/partner/ABexclusive/2R3om2 

AB Trading Pair Details

  • Trading Pair: AB/USDT
  • Deposit Opens: March 6, 2025, 12:00 (UTC+8)
  • Trading Starts: March 6, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)
  • Withdrawal Opens: March 7, 2025, 18:00 (UTC+8)

AB DAO Ecosystem Continues to Expand

With BingX now supporting AB, users can also trade AB on the following exchanges:

  • Bitget (bitget.com)
  • HTX (htx.com)
  • MEXC (mexc.com)
  • BingX (bingx.com)
  • 4E (eeee.com)
  • BitMart (bitmart.com) (Coming Soon)

The AB listing on BingX is a crucial step in AB DAO's global strategy. In the coming weeks, AB DAO will continue expanding its presence across multiple trading platforms, enriching ecosystem applications, and accelerating global adoption.

>> Stay Updated with AB DAO

Also from this source

Bitget x AB Carnival: Share 235,502,000 $AB Worth $3.5 Million

To celebrate the listing of $AB, Bitget (bitget.com) and AB DAO have launched the PoolX & CandyBomb dual airdrop event, rewarding BGB, BTC, ETH...

AB Token Now Live on Bitget, with a $3.5 Million Airdrop to Boost Global Ecosystem Expansion

AB DAO announced that $AB has been officially listed on Bitget (bitget.com) in the Innovation Zone and Web3 Zone, further expanding its global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics