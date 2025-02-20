AB Electrolux publishes 2024 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux Annual Report for 2024 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com in pdf-format. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

This is information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication on 20-02-2025 08:00 CET.

For more information:
Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Investor Relations, +46 73 025 10 05
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

