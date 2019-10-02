AArete Acquires Data Analytics And Digital Transformation Consultancy, Third I

Third I's expertise in digital and advanced analytics, coupled with an outstanding company culture, will enhance AArete's core values and mission to drive profitability while improving client capabilities

CHICAGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, has acquired Third I, a data analytics and digital transformation consultancy headquartered in Washington D.C. with offices in Pune and Hyderabad, India. The transaction strengthens AArete's capabilities to deliver more technology innovation and advanced analytics services to clients across the world.

Founded in 2005 with deep technology experience across multiple industries -- from hospitality and healthcare to media and financial services -- Third I will work closely with AArete client service teams worldwide to drive client performance improvement and transformation programs with expert technology consulting, data-driven insights and agile analytics.

"This union propels our firm into the future by expanding our brand's service capabilities and global presence; it also marks an incredible turning point which amplifies the momentum behind the individualized success of Third I and AArete," said Loren Trimble, CEO and Managing Director of AArete. "This is an exciting and unique occasion to bring together two companies that share the same fundamental beliefs and cultural attributes. We are eager to witness the results we will accomplish together in solving the most complex problems for our clients around the world."

As part of the acquisition, the Third I name will fold into AArete. The two organizations will integrate their solutions seamlessly by bringing the brightest minds behind technology and data together to enhance their capabilities for existing and future client needs.

"Third I's technology expertise and global delivery model will empower AArete client service teams to transform programs and reimagine digital solutions our clients need to compete in the future," Bhrugu Pange, CEO of Third I said. "The AArete team is world-class, and is passionate about the same thing we are—offering client value at all levels. We're looking forward to being part of the same team, helping transform us into a larger, stronger and more purposeful AArete."

Leaders of AArete and Third I are confident their consulting styles and complementary work cultures will mesh well, continuing to deliver the growth and positive results companies demand. Financial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

About AArete

AArete is a global management consulting firm driving client value through strategic profitability improvement, data-driven solutions and market intelligence. Working across all industries and business functions, AArete optimizes profits in a compressed timeframe and humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and working by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy and purpose. For more information, visit https://www.aarete.com/

About Third I

Third I is an award-winning data analytics and digital transformation consultancy building forward-thinking solutions and applications for companies who want to compete on superior digital experiences and analytics. Third I provides strategy, implementation, and support services around the development and integration of open-source and commercial software platforms in analytics, data engineering, custom web & mobile applications, and data science in the cloud, and at scale.

