A4P HAS ACHIEVED THE KING'S AWARD FOR ENTERPRISE IN INTERNATIONAL TRADE

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A4P, A LabConnect Company, located at Discovery Park in the UK, has been honoured with a King's Award for Enterprise for exemplary performance in International Trade. A4P is one of 252 organisations nationally recognised with a prestigious King's Award for Enterprise for their contribution to International Trade, Innovation, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (through Social Mobility).

A4P is a scientific consultancy specializing in bioanalytical and biosample project management, biomarker strategy and logistics solutions in support of clinical research around the world. A4P recently joined LabConnect forming a combined international team which brings an unparalleled breadth and depth of technical and scientific expertise to help clients successfully achieve pre-clinical and clinical trial objectives sooner.

A4P is grateful to receive the King's Award for Enterprise as a testament to the dedication of everyone within the company since its founding in 2012.

Ian James, CEO of A4P commented, "We are thrilled to receive the King's Award for Enterprise and the recognition that this brings for the work A4P colleagues have performed with our international customers in supporting the development of new medicines. We are excited to continue to build on this success in the future."

The King's Awards for Enterprise, previously known as The Queen's Awards for Enterprise, were renamed last year to reflect His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II's by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The Award programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country, with successful businesses able to use the esteemed King's Awards Emblem for the next five years.

About King's Awards for Enterprise

The King's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK. The awards were first established in 1965 and since then over 7000 companies have achieved a King's Award. 2024 marks the second year of The King's Awards for Enterprise, reflecting His Majesty The King's desire to continue the legacy of HM Queen Elizabeth II, by recognising outstanding UK businesses. The awards celebrate the success of exciting and innovative businesses which are leading the way with pioneering products or services, delivering impressive social mobility programmes, or showing their commitment to excellent sustainable development practices. More information can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/kings-awards-for-enterprise

About A4P

A4P offers scientific project management solutions and consultancy for bioanalytical and biomarker support within pre-clinical and clinical programs, and scientific logistics. The bioanalytical project management team has expertise in working with organizations from start-up to established global entities. A4P offers a solution to ensure on-time, in-budget and in-compliance delivery of programs. A4P logistical team provides fully customized, managed support for customers. A4P provides outstanding service with a single proactive point of contact for management of all logistical requirements. Visit us at A4PBio.com.

About LabConnect

LabConnect improves lives by partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and foundations/non-governmental organizations (NGOs), to accelerate the development of new medicines around the world. LabConnect delivers a unique combination of support services through Central Laboratory Services and Functional Service Provider (FSP) Solutions that are tailor-made, timely and flexible to meet the evolving study demands of traditional to increasingly complex clinical trials. Visit us at LabConnect.com.

