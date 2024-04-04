A Voice for Modern Medicine: Augnito and Cloud Solutions Partner to Deliver AI-powered Healthcare in The Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Medical Voice AI innovators, Augnito, made a momentous announcement during the prestigious LEAP 2024 technology conference. The company has established a pioneering partnership with Cloud Solutions, an industry-leader in digital transformation in the Middle East. This groundbreaking collaboration holds immense potential to revolutionize the healthcare landscape by significantly improving the efficiency, accuracy, and accessibility of healthcare services for patients and providers alike.

"At Cloud Solutions,we have always prioritized both innovation and collaboration. We actively seek out global solutions that not only leverage the latest technology but are also integrative and supportive of evolving organizational goals. Augnito is a company that fits our criteria perfectly. They have showcased an unrivalled commitment to customer success and collaboration, as well as a rapid pace of innovation in the past three years. We look forward to working with them," said Abdulelah AlMayman,CEO of Cloud Solutions. Elaborating on the long-term vision for this collaboration, he added "Both entities envision an impact far beyond individual healthcare providers – we see a future in which there is a fully interoperable regional electronic health record (EHR) system in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.This partnership is a crucial stepping-stone towards this goal."

The digital transformation partner was highly impressed by Augnito's cutting-edge Ambient Clinical Intelligence technology, recognizing the remarkable benefits of integrating it with their flagship VIDA Hospital Information System (HIS). Ambient Clinical Intelligence employs Far Field Speech Recognition, Multi-lingual Speech Recognition (including Arabic) and Speaker Diarization, as well as Generative AI technology to enhance and optimize the capturing and structuring of Electronic Health Record (EHR) data.

Augnito's track record showcases how Clinical Voice AI softwares are already automating and streamlining administrative tasks to enable faster turnaround times (saving over 3 hours per day for doctors). Their products also ensure accuracy, smoother workflows, improved productivity, and resource optimization. In fact, Augnito's recent integration with one of the largest hospital chains in Asia highlighted a staggering 21x return on investment – achieved in just 6 months.

Speaking on the state of the industry and partnering with Cloud Solutions, Rustom Lawyer, Co-Founder & CEO of Augnito said, "In today's demanding healthcare landscape, clinicians need solutions that simultaneously free up their time and augment their capabilities. They need to be empowered – and that is precisely what we aim to do via this partnership. We are delighted to now be working directly with the largest healthcare provider in the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC), and we thank the team at Cloud Solutions for their faith and support in our technology. We look forward to comprehensively enhancing healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the most intuitive AI solutions in the world."

Augnito is a supporter of The Kingdom's Vision 2030 roadmap and hopes to create significant and ongoing impact in the Middle East. They have also partnered with Prime Hospitals,RAK Hospitals, King's College Hospital London (Dubai), and ATTIEH Medico in the region.

About Cloud Solutions Cloud Solutions is a leading force in digital healthcare transformation, boasting over two decades of experience in the Middle East. Their mission: to empower healthcare providers with cutting-edge technology solutions. Cloud Solutions seamlessly integrates medical equipment, clinical networking, and healthcare informatics into comprehensive, enterprise-level solutions. This integrated approach positions them at the forefront of the value chain, delivering services and solutions that directly benefit healthcare organizations. The company leverages its deep industry knowledge and state-of-the-art AI-powered solutions to shape the future of healthcare delivery and is a trusted partner to both government and private entities.

About Augnito

Augnito is an intuitive and advanced Voice-AI solution innovator, revolutionizing clinical documentation in the global healthcare market. Their proprietary AI-based clinical speech recognition, natural language understanding (NLU) & generative AI technologies enable ergonomic data entry with 99% accuracy, anywhere, from any device. Augnito helps streamline clinical workflows, makes healthcare intelligence securely accessible, and ensures that physicians have more time to concentrate on their primary concern: patient care. Their solutions are currently in use at more than 375 hospitals, across more than 25 countries.

