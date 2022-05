A sneak peek at some of the most spectacular holiday homes in the UK

Vrbo reveals its Holiday Homes of the Year for the first time in the UK, leaving travellers spoiled for choice as we approach the summer holidays



LONDON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vrbo®, global expert in family holiday rentals, has revealed the first ever Vrbo Holiday Homes of the Year in the UK. The fabulous holiday homes range from the spectacular beaches of Cornwall to the quaint country living of Scotland and are ideal places for families and friends to stay together.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9053351-vrbo-spectacular-holiday-homes-uk/

All the properties can be booked through the Vrbo website and they meet a strict selection criteria, including a combination of 5-star ratings, guest reviews, number of bookings, Premier Host status (an invite-only program that recognises owners and managers who consistently deliver great traveller experience), and family-friendly amenities available.

"The successful properties have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests," said Karen Mullins from Vrbo. "They also offer a wide range of features to cater for a variety of needs and preferences, whether that's direct access to the beach, outdoor living with a hot tub or cots for young families."

Vrbo has revealed that many of the listed properties are located in the most sought-after UK destinations for the summer of 2022, including top places like Cornwall and Norfolk.*

Holiday Homes of the Year has been a success in Australia and New Zealand for the past 10 years and now Vrbo is launching this recognition initiative in the UK just in time for summer.

Here's the list of Vrbo's UK 2022 Holiday Homes of the Year:

North Norfolk, England

Thursford Castle sums up a Norfolk hideaway to a tee - you really wouldn't know it was there, unless you were fortunate enough to be in on the secret. Discretely tucked away between the villages of Thursford and Great Snoring, this property is the result of a magnificent restoration project of a romantic Gothic chapel set in idyllic countryside a 15-minute drive from the coast. Featured on Grand Designs, here, ancient history sits harmoniously with modern design. A wood burning stove and beautifully manicured grounds make this a place for both indoor and outdoor living. Sleeps 8 (4 bedrooms), from £3,942.57 for 3 nights.**

Hook Norton, Oxfordshire

If you're looking for a contemporary home with unspoilt views and extensive wrap-around gardens, this is the holiday rental for you. Scotland End Barn comes with all the amenities for shared time, such as a dedicated games room and bi-fold doors in the living area that open out to the west facing terrace where you can enjoy beautiful sunsets all year round. The house is flooded by light with floor to ceiling glass windows and it has homely touches everywhere, such as artwork and a bookshelf filled with great novels for lazy days. The host at Scotland End Barn loves to surprise guests by leaving treats and personal touches around the house so they feel extra special. Sleeps 10 (5 bedrooms), from £1,548.40 for 2 nights.

Tenby, Wales

This glorious Manor House is a grade 2 listed building built circa 1840 with stunning 180-degree sea views towards Caldey Island. You can enjoy the views from the bedrooms and the three large reception rooms, as well as the outdoor swimming pool and the hot tub. The beautiful, south-facing orangery with large chandeliers is an ideal place to hold special dinning celebrations and the hosts will help arrange caterers for the occasion. The property comes with its own bar with a 75'' flat screen TV and a games area with pool table. Sleeps 25 (14 bedrooms), from £5,324 for 3 nights.

Kilmarnock, Scotland

Nothing says unforgettable family holiday like a stay in Carnell, a 500-year-old Scottish castle from the Wallace Clan. All 10 bedrooms are elegantly appointed with antiques and artwork, as well as fine linens and duvets. A full household staff looks after guests, providing twice daily housekeeping, all meals and drinks. Holidaymakers can enjoy a whopping 2,000 acres of gardens, parkland and farms surrounding the house, which include a tennis court, croquet lawn, a pond and a river where guests can go fishing. Shooting is offered on site and some of the world's top golf courses are within easy drive. Sleeps 20 (10 bedrooms), from £6,540 for 2 nights.

Newquay, Cornwall

Stunning sea views isn't enough when you can also get direct access to Crantock beach! Cliff House offers that and much more, with its indoor swimming pool, outdoor hot tub, small gym, two living rooms and a large kitchen complete with an aga cooker and wine fridge. Ideal for family holidays and gatherings, this property spans through 4,500 square feet of space, including parking for 5-6 cars behind electronic gates. There'll be no need to pack your cling film or spices: the host at Cliff House thinks of every single detail of your stay so you don't have to. Sleeps 14 (6 bedrooms), from £2,388.60 for 2 nights.

Stafford, England

This quintessential cottage is set in three acres of its own fenced grounds in the middle of a country farming area. Behind electric gates sits a tranquil escape away from the pressures of day-to-day life, perfect for large families or groups. The property comes with a large patio with ample seating, a cosy fire pit, a hot tub and a waterfall feature surrounded by manicured gardens, sprawling lawns and woodland area. Children will love the newly installed trampoline and the playhouse. Sleeps 16 (7 bedrooms), from £2,477.60 for 2 nights.

Faringdon, Oxfordshire

This is the real deal for big groups or multigenerational families wishing to holiday together but still want to have privacy. Tucked away in the rural village of Shellingford, Goodlake Barns is made up of five well equipped holiday cottages and an additional enclosed barn – affectionately named 'The Hub' - which is catered to be used as a shared space for big meals or to host a celebration. Each cottage is accessible via a central courtyard and has a fully equipped kitchen, sitting room, smart TVs and Wi-Fi. One of the barns is equipped for people with accessibility needs. Sleeps 28 (14 bedrooms), from £3,918.76 for 2 nights.

Colwyn Bay, Wales

Cedar Lodge is a newly-renovated country retreat designed to take full advantage of uninterrupted views over open countryside to the Carneddau mountain range. Here you can enjoy complete peace and quiet, only interrupted by the gentle bleating of lambs in the fields. There's plenty to do in the house, though: this holiday home offers a heated outdoor swimming pool with integrated hot tub, a large barbeque grill, large state-of-the-art cinema room, pool table and console games. It is an ideal base for exploring North Wales and the host is known to offer great recommendations of things to do and see in the area. Sleeps 12 (5 bedrooms), from £1,725.40 for 3 nights.

Notes to Editors

All properties and further details: https://www.vrbo.com/en-gb/holiday-homes/holiday-news-and-trends/2022-holiday-homes-of-the-year

High resolution photos: https://wetransfer.com/downloads/0240f7ce212f54f249ed5e4f435b84db20220524085540/fc169a78966de2c91a13aa21e3064e5d20220524085633/35b60b

Selection criteria: the 2022 Holiday Homes of the Year were determined by Vrbo using a variety of selection criteria including star rating, guest reviews, Premier Hosts status, booking data, availability of amenities and location.

*The top 10 UK destinations Brits are looking to go on holidays in the summer of 2022:*

Cornwall, England

Devon, England

Norfolk, England

North Yorkshire, England

Cumbria, England

Dorset, England

Highland, Scotland

Pembrokeshire, Wales

Greater London, England

Gwynedd, Wales

Based on Vrbo data for domestic destinations most searched for by UK holidaymakers for the summer of 2022 (1st Jan –18th May 2022, as of 20.05.22).

**All costs are VAT included from, registered on 18/05/2022. Offer subject to availability. The reservation conditions are defined by each owner. Reservations are made directly with the owners.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travellers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2022 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo and the Vrbo logo are trademarks of HomeAway.com, Inc. For more information, please contact pressUK@vrbo.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1732664/Vrbo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Vrbo