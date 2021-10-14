A sneak peek at EMEX London 2021, the UK's leading Net Zero & Energy Management Exhibition, on 24 and 25 November

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMEX (emexlondon.com) is back for an in-person event on 24 and 25 November 2021 at the ExCeL Centre in London, empowering the UK's largest community of leading Sustainability, Energy and Environmental professionals to succeed in their race to Net Zero.

Scheduled just three weeks after COP26 in Glasgow, EMEX is the place where professionals from the public and the private sectors will be eager to translate pledges into action. EMEX is an immersive 2-day experience of interactions and active learning where professionals share best practices, source technology, sharpen their plans and hone their skills.

EMEX is free to attend with over 80 exhibitors and 50 seminars spread across 4 topical theatres:

Energy and Carbon Management Strategy

Sustainability and Net Zero

Built Environment and Transport

Energy Future and Flexible Networks

Keynote speakers include:

- Lord Deben, Chairman of the UK's independent Committee on Climate Change

- Ian Wright, Chief Executive of the Food and Drink Federation

- Garrett Quinn, Chief Sustainability Officer at Smurfit Kappa Group

- Guy Grainger, Global Head of Sustainability Services & ESG of JLL

- Matteo Deidda, Sustainability Manager, Lloyds Banking Group

- Nicole Fletcher, Sustainable Procurement Lead at NHS England and NHS Improvement

- Dr Christos Vidalakis, Head of Property Sustainability, Office of Government Property, Cabinet Office

Educational and technical topics covered include:

Low-carbon retrofit strategies and solutions in historic and listed buildings

UK building stock is amongst the oldest in the world and, as such, it presents unique challenges in making it fit for the Net Zero future. EMEX will host a series of case studies and discussions focusing on specific building areas where fast decarbonisation and major savings can be done.

UK building stock is amongst the oldest in the world and, as such, it presents unique challenges in making it fit for the Net Zero future. EMEX will host a series of case studies and discussions focusing on specific building areas where fast decarbonisation and major savings can be done. Heating and cooling featuring the Church of England , King's Cross Estate, University of Reading , Wolfson College (Oxford) and the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) speaking alongside their suppliers Hyspot, Optimised Buildings and Max Fordham .

featuring the Church of , King's Cross Estate, University of , (Oxford) and the Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) speaking alongside their suppliers Hyspot, Optimised Buildings and .

Building ventilation featuring BESA, Nicotra Gebhardt and Chauvin Arnoux .

featuring BESA, Nicotra Gebhardt and .

BMS & vacant buildings with Keele University and the University of Glasgow .

with Keele University and the .

District Heating Networks with Islington's Bunhill 2 and GreenSCIES.

The supply chain opportunity to accelerate decarbonisation

In Food and Drink, the UK's largest manufacturing sector, over 90% of companies' carbon emissions come from the supply chains. EMEX will host a full morning programme moderated by the Food and Drink Federation with apetito , Danone , Budweiser Brewing Group, Avara Foods and Wealmoor discussing challenges and unlocking enormous opportunities to drive down emissions within and beyond their own operations by engaging with stakeholders and suppliers at each stage of the value chain.

In Food and Drink, the UK's largest manufacturing sector, over 90% of companies' carbon emissions come from the supply chains. EMEX will host a full morning programme moderated by the with , , and discussing challenges and unlocking enormous opportunities to drive down emissions within and beyond their own operations by engaging with stakeholders and suppliers at each stage of the value chain. Electrifying fleets

Deploying EV fleets at scale can be a daunting task for many companies looking to make the switch. Mitie, National Grid and DPD Group UK will share experiences from their meteoric deployments arming delegates with key considerations and practical knowledge on how to overcome many challenges lying ahead.

can be a daunting task for many companies looking to make the switch. will share experiences from their meteoric deployments arming delegates with key considerations and practical knowledge on how to overcome many challenges lying ahead.

Removing the payment complexities traditionally associated with expense reclaim and on-the-road, at home, and at work EV charging for employers and employees will be addressed by Mina and Allstar Business Solutions.

The Public Sector has major plans to deliver upon the Government's legal duty to reach Net Zero by 2050

NHS England and NHS Improvement expanding scope of emissions covering the products procured from its 80,000 suppliers. While the NHS does not control these emissions directly it can use its considerable purchasing power to influence change.

expanding scope of emissions covering the products procured from its 80,000 suppliers. While the NHS does not control these emissions directly it can use its considerable purchasing power to influence change.

The British Army with RAMC VR's Safety and Environmental Adviser and RLC's Sustainability Lead 1st (UK) Division will present the multi-award winning Project Green Rhino, a framework through which the Division of over 32,000 personnel, 9 brigades and 89 separate establishments can focus its efforts to reach net zero by 2050.

with RAMC VR's Safety and Environmental Adviser and RLC's Sustainability Lead 1st (UK) Division will present the multi-award winning Project Green Rhino, a framework through which the Division of over 32,000 personnel, 9 brigades and 89 separate establishments can focus its efforts to reach net zero by 2050.

Turning the blue-lights green with London Ambulance Service NHS, Metropolitan Police, London Fire and Royal National Lifeboat Institution unveiling world leading technology and providing unique insights into the emergency services plans to deliver Net Zero results while advancing resilience and efficiency for front-line operations.

EMEX is also a unique opportunity to learn about the new technology available right now. Over 80 exhibitors are showcasing a broad range of low carbon and energy efficient solutions under one roof including AB Energy, Acutrace, Atlas Copco, Axair Fans, B2B Energy, Bill Identity, Birdsall, Bosch, Carlo Gavazzi, Circulor, Clarke Energy, Direct Business Solutions, EBM Papst, EnergyElephant, Total Data Centre Solutions, EWT, Group Horizon, Hark Systems, HMS Industrial Networks, Innotech Europe, National Grid, ND Metering, Nicotra-Gebhardt, Northern Gas & Power, Optimised Buildings Ltd, Power Capacitors, Siemens, SMA Solar Technology, Vexo International, Vinci Facilities, WEG and many more

The full seminar programme and exhibitor listings are regularly updated on EMEX website.

To register for free, please visit www.emexlondon.com

Notes to editor:

EMEX is an in-person annual exhibition that takes place on 24 and 25 November 2021 at ExCeL London.

EMEX is the UK's must-attend Net Zero Conference and Energy Management Exhibition for all professionals wanting to deliver a low carbon, energy efficient and sustainable future in their organisation.

Grapple with the Net Zero agenda in a meaningful way with more than 100 leading practitioners and experts; over 50 seminars across 4 topical theatres, and an exhibition with 80 leading providers showcasing a broad range of low carbon and energy efficient solutions and services under one roof.

It is free to register to attend the show.

More information can be found at emexlondon.com

www.emexlondon.com

Contact:

Jason Franks

+(44)020 8505 7073

press@emexlondon.com

SOURCE EMEX London