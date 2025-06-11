A Single Recipe for Success: Baker & Baker Consolidates with SAP S/4HANA

LONDON, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- European bakery manufacturer Baker & Baker has partnered with NTT DATA Business Solutions to bring its business together on a single digital platform, consolidating multiple SAP ECC systems into a unified, cloud-based SAP S/4HANA environment. The transformation will be delivered through RISE with SAP and supported by the NTT DATA Business Solutions Zero Cost Move programme.

The primary goal of this transformation is to consolidate the company's systems into one harmonised instance of SAP S/4HANA, providing a single source of truth across the business and laying the foundation for future growth and agility. "This is a transformative step that brings our business together," said Paul Jones, Chief Financial Officer, Baker & Baker. "By moving to one global instance of SAP S/4HANA, we're creating a unified digital platform that enables better decision-making, improves collaboration across markets, and positions us for long-term growth. NTT DATA Business Solutions demonstrated a strong track record in S/4HANA migrations, deep SAP expertise, and a compelling Zero Cost Move offer that made them the ideal partner for our journey."

Baker & Baker's move to SAP S/4HANA will consolidate four separate SAP ECC systems into a single cloud environment, hosted on Microsoft Azure. This move will deliver real-time visibility, standardised processes, and an integrated operational model across the business. The new global system will be rolled out across 19 locations in 10 countries (UK, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark, Austria and the Netherlands).

Delivered through a RISE with SAP subscription, the new platform bundles software, infrastructure, and services into one simplified contract, supporting Baker & Baker's ambition to streamline its European manufacturing and distribution operations. Instead of allocating budget solely to technical migration, Baker & Baker is leveraging the Zero Cost Move offer to invest in high-value services. This includes using NTT DATA's Natuvion DCS platform for selective data transfers, automated testing with Tricentis through NTT DATA's Value Acceleration Team, and Baker & Baker will explore the potential of AI across the business to drive operational efficiency.

"Baker & Baker's consolidation strategy is bold, decisive, and aligned to real business outcomes," said Richard Stokes, Senior Account Manager, NTT DATA Business Solutions. "By consolidating onto a single S/4HANA instance, Baker & Baker gains the visibility and control needed to operate smarter, faster and more effectively as one business."

With a single SAP S/4HANA platform at its core, Baker & Baker is reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, supply chain resilience and delivering a consistent, high-quality customer experience across Europe. The move marks a key milestone in the company's digital roadmap, aligning IT with business strategy and future-proofing operations for years to come.

About Baker & Baker

Baker & Baker is a leading bakery products manufacturer, serving more than 30 markets across Europe and further afield including the Middle East and North Africa. With 12 manufacturing sites across 6 European countries, employing more than 2,500 people and with an annual turnover in excess of €600m, Baker & Baker is a key player in the bakery convenience segment.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. With more than 35 years of in-depth experience, we enable companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises. We deliver end-to-end solutions that accelerate sustainable growth and success – from strategic consulting and implementation to managed services and beyond. As a global strategic SAP partner, we drive innovation and leverage the latest technologies to support our customers individually and across all industries. Our more than 16,000 dedicated employees in over 30 countries work passionately every day to make it happen.

NTT DATA Business Solutions is part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services headquartered in Tokyo. As One NTT DATA we serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping customers innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group.

