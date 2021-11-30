A positive agenda for the Mediterranean, amid transitions and signs of recovery

The official opening will be on December 3rd , with in person speeches by Mario Draghi , President of the Italian Council of Ministers, Luigi Di Maio , Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Giampiero Massolo , ISPI President. On December 2nd, there will be a preview with a series of international seminars, the Med-Fora .

Attendees include Ministers, representatives of international organizations, academics, entrepreneurs as well as experts from around the world. As of today, among others, the following in-person participations have been confirmed: Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, Prime Minister, Libya; Josep Borrell, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy; Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Faisan bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saudi Arabia; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Jordan; P. Gideon Sa'ar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, Israel; Riyad Al Malki, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Palestine; Evarist Bartolo, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Malta; Najla Al Mangoush, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Libya; Abdallah Bou Habib, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Migration, Lebanon; Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Migration, Yemen; Augusto Santos Silva, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Portugal; Anže Logar, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Slovenia; Gordan Grlić-Radman, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, Croatia; Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister for Trade, Saudi Arabia; Qu Dongyu, Director General, FAO; Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League; Emanuela Del Re, EU Special Representative for the Sahel.

Journalists, photographers and cameramen who intend to follow the conference in-person must be accredited by the 30th of November at 7pm through one of the following methods:

ONLINE at the link https://portaleaccreditazione.esteri.it

VIA E-MAIL to accreditamentostampa@esteri.it (phone + 39.06 / 3691.3432-8573-3078)

To follow the event on the virtual platform, members of the press must register by the 30th of November by filling out the appropriate form.

