A novel drug-free nasal spray from Altamira Medica helps to strengthen the human body's first line of defense against airborne viruses and allergens

Bentrio's development has been inspired by nature to smartly augment the defensive role of the nasal tissue that plays an important role in preventing viruses from entering the human organism, including SARS-CoV-2. The average adult, when resting, inhales and exhales about 7 or 8 liters of air per minute. That totals about 11,000 liters of air per day. 1 Recent publications show that the nose plays an important role as the body's first line of defense against airborne infections. Results imply that targeting ciliated cells of the nasal epithelium during the early stage of COVID-19 could be an ideal strategy to prevent SARS-CoV-2 propagation. 2

The drug-free nasal spray Bentrio shows a triple mode of action:

1) Forms a film on the nasal mucosa to help protect its natural defense function

2) Creates an electrostatic effect by its key ingredient bentonite to thus help bind viruses and allergens

3) Moisturizes the nasal mucosa which helps support its natural function

"The nose plays a crucial role in the body's defense against the inhalation of harmful particles. With the development of the nasal spray Bentrio we are aiming to support this natural defense against airborne allergens and viruses. Its design has been inspired by nature. The gel emulsion works threefold to strengthen the natural protective shield of the nose against inhaled viruses and allergens," underlines Thomas Meyer, PhD, CEO of the Altamira Group.

At a glance – Bentrio's product profile

- Triple action: forms a physical barrier, binds inhaled particles, and humidifies the mucosa

- Drug free

- Preservative free

- Has a well-established safety profile

- Suitable for people 6 years and older

- Developed in Switzerland, manufactured in France by Laboratoires Chemineau

- Class I medical device. CE marked

- Content: 20 ml (sufficient for approx. 120 puffs)

- Available through online pharmacies in Germany. More countries will follow.

- Efficacy in SARS-CoV-2:

Reduction of the infectious viral load by more than 99% with preventive use (start before infection) and 74-94% with therapeutic administration (start 24 or 30 hours after infection) in a reconstituted* human nasal epithelial model3

- Efficacy in influenza A / H1N1:

Reduction of the infectious viral load by 84% with preventive administration (start before infection) and by 77% with therapeutic administration (start 24 hours after infection) in a reconstituted* human nasal epithelial model4

*Note: The results on reconstituted human nasal epithelial model cannot be directly transferred to the effective efficacy in humans. There are currently no clinical results.

- Efficacy in allergy:

Demonstrated clinically relevant protection against airborne pollen for at least three hours in a controlled open label randomized cross-over clinical pollen chamber study5

Numerous additional studies are planned or ongoing. Results will be shared with the media (see also: https://altamiratherapeutics.com/programs/viral-infections-and-allergies).

In addition, Altamira Medica will hold a media round table at a later stage to provide more information about the company and the development of Bentrio.

On a country-by-country basis, the press will also be informed about local availability of Bentrio along launch activities across Europe.

Ref.

1 Share Care, "How much oxygen does a person consume in a day?", https://www.sharecare.com/health/air-quality/oxygen-person-consume-a-day (viewed 11.08.2021)

2 Ahn J.H. et al, Nasal ciliated cells are primary targets for SARS-CoV-2 replication in the early stage of COVID-19. Journal of Clinical Investigation, 2021; 131 (13) DOI: 10.1172/JCI148517; https://www.jci.org/articles/view/148517 (viewed 11.08.2021)

3 Fais F. et al, Drug-free nasal spray as a barrier against SARS-CoV-2 infection: safety and efficacy in human nasal airway epithelia, doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2021.07.12.452021 (viewed 11.08.2021)

4 Altamira Therapeutics Reports Protective Effects of Bentrio™ Nasal Spray Against Influenza A Virus (H1N1) https://www.accesswire.com/658615/Altamira-Therapeutics-Reports-Protective-Effects-of-BentrioTM-Nasal-Spray-Against-Influenza-A-Virus-H1N1 [link to publication needed]

5 Nehrig J, Grosse N, Hohenfeld IP, Fais F, Meyer T, Hohlfeld JM, Badorrek P (2021): Efficacy and Safety of a Drug-free, Barrier-forming Nasal Spray for Allergic Rhinitis: Randomized, Open-label, Crossover Noninferiority Trial, medRxiv, www.medRxiv.org

About Altamira Medica

Altamira Medica is dedicated to providing safe, effective and affordable nasal spray products for self-protection against airborne viruses and allergens. The company is based in Zug, Switzerland. Its leadership team combines experts in research, development, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and communication. The company is a subsidiary of Altamira Therapeutics.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics is dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs. The Company is currently active in three areas: the development of RNA therapeutics for extrahepatic therapeutic targets (OligoPhore™ / SemaPhore™ platforms; preclinical), nasal sprays for protection against airborne viruses and allergens (Bentrio™; commercial) or the treatment of vertigo (AM-125; Phase 2), and the development of therapeutics for intratympanic treatment of tinnitus or hearing loss (Keyzilen® and Sonsuvi®, Phase 3). The Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda with its main operations in Basel, Switzerland. The shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CYTO."

[913 words]

Media contact:

Altamira Medica AG

Bahnhofstrasse 21, 6300 Zug / Switzerland

Liliane Elspass, Sen. Communications Director

communications@altamira-medica.com

https://bentrio.com/

https://altamiratherapeutics.com/

https://altamiratherapeutics.com/programs

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596313/Altamira_Medica.jpg

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596314/logo_altamira_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FFI Venture GmbH for Altamira Medica