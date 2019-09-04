A New Vision: The Business Debate Re-brands as TBD Media Group

LONDON, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the revenue of the 10 biggest private corporations in the world matches the combined GDP of more than 180 countries, and according to the OECD, public employment accounts on average for only 15-20% of the total work force. This number is declining year-on-year.

Nowadays, there is a real need for many corporations to become more socially and environmentally conscious. And also demonstrate more belief in their activities. This indicates that the world's biggest organizations have a huge stake in the game, contributing as much to society as a country or government typically would.

Organizations around the world are already developing and implementing solutions that drive the progression of society, but they need a way to communicate their activities.

As a response to this growing need, The Business Debate - a bespoke content production agency with offices in London, New York, Berlin and Frankfurt – has reoriented its strategy, re-branding as TBD Media Group. The re-brand is a part of the group's wider strategy to become a full-service content production & distribution studio.

"We know that organizations in the private sector are already being proactive to the challenges of society," explained Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group. "We want to help them articulate the innovations and the positive work they are doing for their communities."

TBD Media Group will run tailored video campaigns, driving stakeholder engagement in partnership with the world's leading media titles (Reuters, The Telegraph, De Welt, Bloomberg and South China Morning Post) alongside feature films and original content, in addition to specialized content marketing services.

Using its global reach and storytelling experience, TBD Media Group will delve deeper into the issues that matter to society, via its three branches: TBD Create, TBD Campaigns and TBD Films.

