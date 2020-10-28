A New Gold Rush Is Set To Take Place Here

- FN Media Group Presents GlobalInvestmentDaily.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By the end of next year, Australia is expected to become the #1 country in gold production, knocking China from the pedestal during today's gold bull market. It's been home to some of the biggest gold bonanzas in the world, like the Mount Morgan mine which has produced over 8 million ounces of gold to date. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM), First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG), Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), Endeavor Silver (NYSE: EXK).

Now, Sentinel Resources Corp. (SNL) (SNLRF) has brought together a team with over 90 years of combined experience to tap this historic region again in the ultimate low-risk, high-reward opportunity. Armed with valuable data on historic mines that some world-class geologists believe is worth over $30 million, Sentinel just acquired 8 new properties in New South Wales for pennies on the dollar.

Here are 5 reasons to keep an eye on Australia's new gold rush:

Tapping Into Large, Vastly Underexplored Territories

Australia is becoming well-known for having one of the largest gold reserves on earth. With the favorable geology and ore that's more easily mined here than in other regions, this is quickly grabbing the attention of companies around the world. And Sentinel (SNL) (SNLRF) isn't making the mistake of sleeping on this historic mineral-rich region.

There's an endowment of more than 40 million ounces of gold from past production, and sources suggest that the in-ground resources there are expected to exceed 68 million ounces.

They've also acquired 7 more silver properties, covering 450 square km and containing north of 80 high-grade showings. And these aren't expected to just contain high-grade silver. There's also been historical findings of high-grade gold on these silver properties as well.

Now, with Sentinel's new silver property situated near another major and within a few short kilometers of one of the world's largest silver discoveries, this is sure to be an area to pay close attention to. This puts them in an incredible position as these experts prepare their 3-phase exploration project.

Experts Are Flocking To The Region

Sentinel (SNL) (SNLRF) has managed to recruit some of the brightest minds and most experienced professionals in the mining business to this new endeavor.

Their senior advisor, Dr. Chris Wilson, has experience with mining and mineral exploration in 76 different countries. He's also devoted much of the last 10 years to reviewing potential mining-related investment opportunities for high net worth people.

Danny Marcos, their exploration manager, has 25 years of experience as a seasoned field explorationist. And 10 of those years were spent right where it matters most, exploring and mining for minerals in the Australian province of New South Wales.

That means they're intimately familiar with the geology in the area and already have a track record that most spend years only hoping to achieve. But now, after the major discovery just south of New South Wales, this team member will be moving north with Sentinel to hunt elephants.

A Rigorous Process Based On Mountains of Data

Sentinel (SNL) (SNLRF) has kept a close eye on their balance sheet, and they're showing promise by choosing low-risk, high-reward targets. They've already devised a specific 3-phase process to choose the targets that will give them the best chance at striking rich gold and silver grades.

In phase one, they'll evaluate each of the prospects and historic mines based on a select set of criteria. They'll be judging these based on everything from the quality of the data they have... to the distance away from producing facilities… to their chances they'll hit more deposits close by. After this intensive process, they'll be rank-ordering them to see which properties give them the best chance of a major discovery.

In phase two, Sentinel will choose their best targets and get to work with geomapping and rock chip/regolith sampling. This will give them valuable information about what types of deposits are on the land, the depth at which they should mine, and the sampling grades of the gold and silver on the property.

In phase three, they'll focus on putting the puzzle pieces together at their highest conviction drill spots. There, they'll focus on spotting linear trends on the properties, and they'll hone in on the most robust, drill-ready targets.

Diversification Is Key

Outside their promising new properties in Australia, they've also tapped into a big opportunity with their Waterloo silver project in British Columbia, one of the most incredibly well mineralized and productive mining environments in the World. Their Waterloo project covers 3,130 hectares, and located just 65 km east of Kelowna, British Columbia, it's easily accessible for the team because of the excellent infrastructure in the area. All that to say, Sentinel could be sitting on another major discovery for gold and silver, based on past production and early findings.

Sentinel has also acquired 4 more mining concessions covering 2,700 hectares in their Salama gold project in Peru. Sentinel's early satellite data shows two large intersections at the northeast end of the property, similar to a discovery made at La Virgen property 20 km north of Salama. This could be very promising as historic production there was reported to be 120,000 ounces per annum.

Gold Markets Look Increasingly Bullish

With yet another wave of COVID-19 on the horizon, investors are piling into gold at an unprecedented level. And that's good news for miners playing the long game.

Unlike many other juniors who are strapped for cash and racing frantically to make a discovery to cover costs, Sentinel is being strategic and doing it right. Sentinel (SNL) (SNLRF) has the equivalent of 10 moon landings on their hands in their New South Wales gold properties. And now, the addition of these historic silver properties like Broken Hill West could be the expedition to Mars that becomes a world-class discovery.

But Sentinel isn't alone in this new global gold rush. The majors are set to benefit, as well.

Teck Resources (TECK)

could be one of the best-diversified miners out there, with a broad portfolio of Copper, Zinc, Energy, Gold, Silver and Molybdenum assets. Its free cash flow and a lower volatility outlook for base metals in combination with a the growing worry of another COVID-19 wave, Teck could see its share price continue to climb.

Though Teck has not quite returned to its January highs, it has seen a promising rebound since April lows. In addition to its positive trajectory, the company has seen a fair amount of insider buying, which tells shareholders that the management team is serious about continuing to add shareholder value.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

is a company with its hands in operations all around the world. As one of the largest 'streaming' companies on the planet, Wheaton has agreements with 19 operating mines and 9 projects still in development. Its unique business model allows it to leverage price increases in the precious metals sector, as well as provide a quality dividend yield for its investors.

Thanks to its aggressive streaming strategy, Wheaton has not only been able to protect itself when it saw its peers take a hit back in March, but it's also been able to return over 64% for investors year-to-date.

While

First Majestic Silver (AG)

primary focus is silver mining, it does hold a number of gold assets, as well. Additionally, silver tends to follow gold's lead when wider markets begin to look shaky. And with analysts sounding the alarms of a global economic slowdown, both metals are likely to regain popularity among investors.

First Majestic has had a pretty uneventful year so far compared to some of its peers which have seen over 100% gains, but that doesn't mean there isn't upside for the miner. Recently, the company posted its third-quarter earnings, with its gold and silver production increasing 72% and 63% respectively from the second-quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

is a mid-cap Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Its focus is on the Pacific Rim where it is in the process of developing several large mines. The company mines a diversified set of metals/minerals including Coal, Gold, Copper, Molybdenum, Silver, Rhenium, Uranium, Lead and Zinc. One of the fortes of Turquoise hill is its good relationship with mining giant Rio Tinto.

Turquoise Hill is largely considered to be undervalued among analysts. It's currently trading at $0.79 per share, offering investors of all levels an easy way to gain exposure to a number of key metals and minerals.

Endeavor Silver (EXK)

is another silver miner flying under the radar of many investors. Though it took a slight hit in September, the company has seen its stock price rise by 48% year-to-date. And its upward trajectory should not be ignored.

Endeavor operates three silver-gold mines in Mexico, and it's also got three attractive development projects. While some of its operations were shuttered in March, it has rebounded significantly. And its latest earnings report highlights its commitment to adding value for shareholders.

By. Jason Mitchell

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This article is a paid advertisement. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and its owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "the Publisher") is often paid by one or more of the profiled companies or a third party to disseminate these types of communications. In this case, the Publisher has been compensated by Sentinel Resources Corp. to conduct investor awareness advertising and marketing. Sentinel paid the Publisher to produce and disseminate five similar articles and additional banner ads at a rate of seventy thousand US dollars per article. This compensation should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased.

Readers should beware that third parties, profiled companies, and/or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled companies at any time, including at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Frequently companies profiled in our articles experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often ends as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price may likely occur.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities, particularly microcap securities, is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and on interviews with company management, and does not (to the Publisher's knowledge, as confirmed by Sentinel) contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The Publisher owns shares and/or stock options of the featured companies and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured companies' stock perform well. The Publisher does not undertake any obligation to notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of the issuer in the market. The Publisher will be buying and selling shares of the featured company for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies impacting the company's business, the degree of success of identifying mineral-rich areas to explore, the degree of success of drilling excursions, geopolitical issues in the various parts of the world in which the company operates, the size and growth of the market for the companies' products and services, the ability of management to execute its business plan, the companies' ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use. If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://GlobalInvestmentDaily.com/Terms-of-Use, please contact GlobalInvestmentDaily.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

DISCLAIMER: GlobalInvestmentDaily.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with GlobalInvestmentDaily.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by GlobalInvestmentDaily.com are solely those of GlobalInvestmentDaily.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE GlobalInvestmentDaily.com