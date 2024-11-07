A New Era in Medicine: How Antibody Drugs are Revolutionizing Healthcare

"Antibody drugs are advanced medicines designed to target specific disease-causing agents, cancer cells. The technology behind these drugs is rapidly advancing, and their market is expanding globally as more countries and companies invest in developing and using them to treat various illnesses."

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest study from BCC Research, Antibody Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets is expected to grow from $242.6 billion in 2024 to $412.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029."

This study provides a comprehensive look at the different types of antibody drugs, including human, humanized, chimeric, and murine for the treatment of various diseases.

The report includes market projections, regulatory information, and updates on new products and technologies. It also profiles the leading makers of antibody drugs, such as AbbVie and Amgen.

The report focuses on how monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are increasingly used for treating chronic diseases and covers four main application areas: autoimmune diseases, solid tumors, lymphoma and leukemia, and other conditions like asthma and osteoporosis.

(Note: Polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic uses, research applications, or COVID-19 related products are outside of the report's scope.)

Interesting and surprising facts:

By the end of the forecast period, monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies could be used to treat many more conditions beyond just cancer and autoimmune diseases.





New types of antibody drugs, such as antibody-drug conjugates, antibody fragments, and multi-specific antibodies, will boost market growth.





The industry is starting to use AI to help design and develop new antibody drugs.

Factors contributing to the market's growth include:

Growing incidence of cancer and autoimmune diseases. More people are getting diagnosed with cancer and autoimmune diseases, where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells. This means a rising number of individuals are facing serious health challenges, making it a growing global concern that requires better treatments and research.



Increasing product approvals. More and more new medicines and treatments are being officially approved for use, giving patients access to a wider range of options to manage their health conditions, and offering new hope for better outcomes and improved quality of life.



Collaborations and partnerships for antibody drug development. Companies and researchers are joining forces to develop new antibody drugs, sharing their expertise and resources to speed up the discovery of new treatments and bring them to patients faster, leading to more innovative medicines.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $218.6 billion Market size forecast $412.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 11.2% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Antibody type, manufacturing process type, and application Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia Market drivers • Growing incidence of cancer and autoimmune diseases. • Increasing product approvals. • Rising collaborations and partnerships for antibody drug development.

Leading companies in the market include:

ABBVIE INC.

AMGEN INC.

ASTRAZENECA

BRISTOL -MYERS SQUIBB CO.

-MYERS SQUIBB CO. ELI LILLY AND CO.

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON SERVICES INC.

MERCK KGAA

NOVARTIS AG

PFIZER INC.

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

SANOFI

Antibody-Drug Conjugates: Technologies and Global Markets: Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are a new way to fight disease, where a targeted antibody is attached to a powerful medicine, allowing for a precise attack on cancer cells or other diseased cells, while sparing healthy cells, offering a promising approach to treating complex diseases with fewer side effects.

Global Recombinant Proteins Market: This report covers the worldwide industry that produces and sells proteins created through genetic engineering, which are used to develop life-saving medicines, treatments, and diagnostics for various diseases.

