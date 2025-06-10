IV Therapy & Vein Access: Innovations Driving the Global Healthcare Market

"Intravenous (IV) therapy and vein access play a crucial role in delivering medications, fluids and nutrients directly into the bloodstream. The global market for these technologies is growing due to increasing healthcare needs, advancements in medical devices and rising demand for efficient patient care."

BOSTON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the global market for Intravenous (IV) Therapy and Vein Access is projected to grow from $57.0 billion in 2024 and reach $74.4 billion by the end of 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2024 to 2029.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global IV therapy and venous access market, covering applications across various healthcare settings. It studies IV solutions, infusion pumps and venous access devices, along with the current market trends, regulations, technological advancements and regional insights. Key innovations include AI-driven ultrasound for vein access and robotic-assisted catheter placement. It also offers market projections, share analysis and emerging developments across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions.

The factors driving the market include:

Aging population: More people are living longer, leading to a higher number of older adults in society. This happens due to better healthcare, improved lifestyles and lower birth rates, affecting economies, healthcare systems and social structures.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases: More people are living with long-term health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer. This increase is due to aging, unhealthy lifestyles and environmental factors, which put pressure on the global healthcare systems.

Alternative sites and home-based medical care: This allows patients to receive treatment outside hospitals, such as at home or clinics. This approach improves convenience, reduces hospital stays and lowers healthcare costs while ensuring quality care.

Rising healthcare spending in emerging markets: A considerable amount of money is being invested in hospitals, medicines and medical technology, thereby improving healthcare access, quality and innovation in developing countries.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $54.4 billion Market size forecast $74.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.5% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Product type, application, and region Regions covered North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW) Countries covered The U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, China, Middle East, and Africa Market drivers • Aging population. • Growing prevalence of chronic diseases. • Alternative site and home-based medical care. • Rising healthcare spending in emerging markets.

Interesting facts:

AI in intravenous therapy is set to revolutionize infusion centers by significantly improving efficiency. It can reduce patient wait times by 30%, decrease staff overtime by 50%, and increase patient capacity by 15%, all while tackling staffing shortages and operational challenges. This innovation enhances both workflow efficiency and patient care.





The CLOCK trial is a pioneering hybrid randomized controlled study aimed at preventing infections, blood clots, and blockages in children undergoing cancer treatment. Conducted in Australia and New Zealand , it evaluates the effectiveness of T-EDTA lock solutions versus normal or heparinized saline for central venous access devices (CVADs). Additionally, the trial assesses feasibility and cost-effectiveness, setting the stage for better pediatric cancer care worldwide.

The report addresses the following questions:

What is the market's projected size and growth rate?

- The global market for intravenous therapy and vein access was valued at $54.4 billion 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%, reaching about $74.4 billion by the end of 2029.



What factors are driving the growth of the market?

- Growing aging population.

- Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

- Growth of alternative site and home-based medical care.

- Rising health care spending in emerging markets.



What segments are covered in the market?

- The market has been segmented based on product type, application and geography.



Which type segment will be dominant in 2029?

- IV solutions and sets will dominate the market by the end of 2029.



Which region has the highest market share?

- North America holds the largest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

VYGON SAS

TERUMO CORP.

PFIZER INC.

MEDTRONIC

INTEGRATED MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC.

IRADIMED CORP.

FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA

ICU MEDICAL INC.

COOK

ANGIODYNAMICS

BAXTER

B. BRAUN SE

BD

CARDINAL HEALTH

WELLMED INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES PVT. LTD.

