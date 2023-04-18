A NEW AI BASED APP THAT PREDICTS ONE'S CHANCES OF LANDING A JOB

isthisjob4me is a new app that has been developed by the SETESCA GROUP to predict the chances of being hired and allows the user to create customized CVs for each job offer.

Available on Google Play and Apple Store, the app has been launched in Europe , Latin America and the United States .

BARCELONA, Spain, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'What are my chances of getting the job that I want?' This is one of those questions that the new AI based app isthisjob4me, developed by the consulting firm Setesca, will help answer. The app, now available in Europe, Latin America and the United States, makes it possible to check a candidate's chances of finding a job, thanks to AI technology.

Thanks to the app, the user can easily work out a percentage score of landing a specific job offer. The information is extracted through the CV and through a questionnaire designed by AI. The score given by the app helps the candidate understand how well matched they are for a specific job in general terms.

As well as providing a suitability score for the candidate with regards to a particular job, the app then analyses and indicates areas where the candidate can improve their CV in relation to the job offer. According to Setesca´s CEO, Jordi Damià, "The app shows which skills a candidate needs to improve in order to achieve his or her objective. In short, the tool provides the keys to achieve a competitive profile."

The app allows users to upload a general CV and then design specific CVs depending on the job offer.

There is also a business version available for the app, aimed at companies that carry out their own selection processes. One of the app's functions for businesses is to work out the chances of finding a suitable candidate based on the terms outlined in the job description. It then helps the business to create an attractive description for the position they want to fill and therefore increasing the chances of finding the right candidate.

The app is available on Google Play and Apple Store and has been launched in freemium mode, with free and paid options.

