A Nation Unites to Set a New Guinness World Records™ title for 'Most People Contributing to an AI-generated Image'

Media City Qatar and Google Cloud partner for groundbreaking 'Qatar ArtBeat' initiative for Qatar National Day 2024

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Media City Qatar, a catalyst for next-generation media, in partnership with Google Cloud, has set a new Guinness World Records™ title for the 'Most people contributing to an AI-generated image' with its groundbreaking initiative, 'Qatar ArtBeat.' With over 15,000 contributions, more than 5.4 million people reached, and in excess of 68,000 engagements from across the country, this historic achievement exemplifies how tradition and technology can merge to unite a community in creating a singular, innovative artwork.

“Qatar ArtBeat": AI Artwork by Media City Qatar in partnership with Google Cloud Sets Guinness World Record

The world record was achieved by the powerful capabilities of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform, Gemini models, and Google BigQuery data platform seamlessly combining comments to reflect voices, emotions, and aspirations shared by the community. The initiative, which ran from December 9 to 17 on Media City Qatar's social media channels, also incorporated sentiments from broader public conversations about Qatar National Day 2024, ensuring that every voice was represented in the final masterpiece. The resulting artwork co-created by the nation reflects unity, creativity, and shared aspirations, setting a remarkable benchmark in the integration of art, technology, and community engagement.

Qatar National Day, celebrated annually on December 18, marks a pivotal moment in the nation's history, honoring unity, progress, and cultural pride. Media City Qatar seized this opportunity to showcase Qatar's ability to blend tradition with modernity.

"'Qatar ArtBeat' has been a groundbreaking initiative! And now, as the first-of-its-kind to achieve and set a new world record, recognized by Guinness World Records™, it stands as a historic achievement for our nation," said Eng. Jassim Mohamed Al Khori, CEO of Media City Qatar. "This milestone highlights Media City Qatar's leadership in innovation and our ability to bring the community together through creativity and technology for this year's Qatar National Day."

"'Qatar ArtBeat' demonstrates how Google Cloud's advanced technology can connect communities to achieve something extraordinary," said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager of Google Cloud. "We are honored to support this project with Media City Qatar, which reflects the potential of technology to celebrate culture and creativity—and set a new world record."

"This iconic record-breaking moment by 'Qatar ArtBeat' is a truly historic achievement," said Shaddy Gaad, Senior Marketing Manager, Guinness World Records™. "Recognizing the 'Most People Contributing to an AI-generated Image' highlights the innovation and collaboration that brought this project by Media City Qatar, in partnership with Google Cloud, to life. It is a testament to Qatar's ability to unite the nation around a creative and groundbreaking initiative."

As an emerging global media hub, Media City Qatar embodies its vision of "Where Next Is Made" by offering a supportive regulatory environment, state-of-the-art business facilities, and attractive incentive schemes. These pillars drive the sustained growth and development of Qatar's creative industries, spanning broadcasting, news, gaming, publishing, production, animation, media technologies, social and digital media, and content localization.

ABOUT MEDIA CITY QATAR

Media City Qatar is an emerging, collaborative global hub for media companies, entrepreneurs, innovators, and creative talent, and a regional leader in the media industry, contributing to Qatar's economic diversification. It accelerates the evolution of regional media to create a powerful and innovative ecosystem where exceptional ideas and content thrive. Media City Qatar was established to streamline necessary regulations, develop businesses, and unlock investment opportunities to support the media ecosystem in Qatar under its regulatory, developmental, and investment mandates.

Media City Qatar aims to foster a nurturing environment and a hub for traditional and digital media, technology, communications, research, and development. From broadcasting to traditional and digital newspapers, from gaming to user-generated content, and enabling AI and advanced technologies, Media City Qatar welcomes businesses across different media segments of various scales.

ABOUT GOOGLE CLOUD

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models, and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform.

ABOUT GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS

Guinness World Records was founded in 1955. GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Miami, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai. Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through Books, but via TV shows, Social Media and Live Events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions.

