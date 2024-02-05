A Million-Dollar Airdrop Event for Celebrating Live4Well's first 150,000 Users Downloads In the First Month of launching.

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GYMetaverse , a leader in sports technology based in Hong Kong, is poised to make headlines in the Web3 sector. In a grand gesture to commemorate the remarkable achievement of 150,000 downloads for its advanced Web3.0 health management application with the revolutionary concept of " Sportive Income ", Live4Well , the company is initiating a million-dollar airdrop event of its utility token, $LV. This exclusive event is available to users who register on the platform by March 15, with the official launch of the $LV token expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. In conjunction with this, the platform's bespoke non-fungible token (NFT), " Vitizen ", and an additional token, $VI , are in the pipeline, with their respective launches set for March and September.

The launch of this million-dollar airdrop has garnered significant interest from investors round the world, who are currently in discussions regarding substantial investments in the platform's utility token $LV. Details about these investment discussions will be made public in due course.

With its application downloads surpassing 150,000, Live4Well has demonstrated the effectiveness of blockchain technology in providing a secure, decentralized, and user-friendly health management service. Since its release in the last quarter of the previous year, the application has attracted a large following among health-conscious individuals on both the App Store and Google Play, with a significant 70% of its users coming from various international regions.

Live4Well employs cutting-edge artificial intelligence and motion capture technology to offer an experience akin to that of a personal fitness trainer, allowing for the precise monitoring and enhancement of workout postures. Through its "Sweat and Earn" program, the platform rewards users with $LV tokens for participating in physical activities via the app. These tokens are the utility backbone of the platform, enabling users to redeem their earned Sweat Points for a host of rewards, including access to sports courses, professional seminars, and more, effectively connecting the realm of fitness with the innovative Web3.0 ecosystem.

The upcoming month will see the introduction of "Vitizen," the platform's NFT membership, which fuses fitness with interactive entertainment. Users will have the opportunity to accumulate $LV tokens through gamified fitness challenges while also fulfilling their health and fitness objectives. Beyond the virtual benefits, "Vitizen" NFT holders will gain entry to a network of over 200 premier fitness facilities throughout Hong Kong, thereby enriching their physical training experience.

Live4Well's revolutionary health management concept, which was unveiled at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai and Token2049 in Singapore, has captured the interest of the Web3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and NFT industries. The impetus for home fitness solutions has been identified by Middle Eastern investors as a novel and marketable concept, prompting a keen interest in the utility token $LV.

For additional details on Live4Well and its integration of virtual reality technology to introduce a new economic model within the fitness sector, please visit the official website: https://www.live4well.io/

