A Gift of Love - the First-Ever Chapel House Estate Wedding Competition

CANTERBURY, England , Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chapel House Estate, Minster, Thanet, Ramsgate, Kent, England, CT12 5DS a brand new wedding venue in Kent, England, is gifting an orchard-loving couple who say "I do" on the Estate in 2023 a stunning pear-cut 1-carat natural diamond to remind them of their special outdoor wedding.

Entries open for wedding competition

Chapel House Estate image by Christopher Kemp

Chapel House Estate is inviting entries from couples to enter a competition to win one free pear-cut 1-carat diamond to the value of £12,000.

To win this fabulous prize or other prizes, couples must book their wedding or blessing before the 31st of March 2023 and hold their wedding at Chapel House Estate before the 31st of December 2023.

Chapel House Estate is uniquely placed to enable couples to get married outside in a wild apple orchard and have photos taken by pear trees within the 35 acres of the private and luxury estate. With on-site accommodation that includes the recently converted Chapel House (five bedrooms), Chapel Cottage on the edge of the Estate (three bedrooms), nine Hideaway Lodges, a beauty treatment lodge, a rustic converted barn for indoor ceremonies, a large purpose-built banqueting barn (up to 150 seated), and a courtyard for intimate weddings and breakfast the following morning this is a must-see wedding venue.

To say "I do" in the orchard (or indoor rustic converted barn) and to be in with a chance to win, couples must understand that:

● their wedding must be booked before 31st March 2023 (the non-refundable £1000 retainer paid),

● their wedding must be held before 31st December 2023,

● the date of their wedding is subject to date availability,

● they must permit Chapel House Estate and the other contributors to use photographs of their wedding for promotional purposes

● assuming that the couple love their wedding, they leave Google and Bridebook reviews within two months after their wedding

● they have a minimum of 80-day guests and 100 evening guests

● there is a maximum of 150 day guests and 200 evening guests

● a minimum of 20 couples must enter the competition for Chapel House to draw the competition

● they paid for their wedding in full four weeks before their wedding in 2023

● they can not have already booked Chapel House Estate for their wedding

● they can not move the wedding into another year

● They can not exchange for cash

● they can not transfer the wedding to another couple.

The Chapel House Estate prize draw

The one-carat pear-cut diamond from Neil Duttson, of www.duttsonrocks.com @duttsonrocks is a leading diamond authority but local, Thanet born and bred to the Chapel House Estate offering clients a personalised bespoke gem-buying service. He is an expert in the field and advises on the rarest fancy-coloured diamonds. Neil has appeared on the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 and has written about in The Sunday Times, The Daily Telegraph, Evening Standard and Hello Magazine, to name a few.

The loose pear-cut one-carat diamond is offered as a stone to be set into a piece of jewellery such as a pendant or ring etc., at a cost price at DuttsonRocks to enable couples to influence the design and set. The diamond will be of the finest colour and clarity, and it will be certificated by the Gemological Institute of America, the governing body of diamond certification.

The total prize

In addition to the one-carat pear-cut diamond valued at £12,000, total prizes are valued at £16,804, including VAT

All nine Hideaway Lodges on the Chapel House Estate night of the wedding £1,980

£1000 gift vouchers towards a lucky couples bar bill on the night of their wedding

A voucher with Biggestleaf to the value of £500 towards a couple's honeymoon

Everyone who enters who doesn't win a prize will be given a voucher to visit Copper Rivet Distillery for a tour

For more information about this topic, please contact Sam Lloyd, The Wedding Owl at Chapel House Estate or email enquire@chapelhouseestate.com or 07957218340

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973047/Chapel_House_Estate.jpg

SOURCE Chapel House Estate