"A Collection of Song Dynasty Paintings" Showcased at the University of Cambridge, Strengthening Sino-British Cultural Ties

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The display and exchange event of "A Comprehensive Collection of Song Dynasty Paintings," part of Zhejiang University's "A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings," was successfully held at the Needham Research Institute and Cavonius Centre in Cambridge, UK. Organized by China Intercontinental Communication Center, the event drew dozens of luminaries from cultural, academic, and publishing circles in both China and the UK.

Guests from China and the UK gathered together

"A Comprehensive Collection of Ancient Chinese Paintings" is China's national-level cultural project jointly compiled and published by the Zhejiang University and the Zhejiang Provincial Administration of Cultural Heritage. As a cornerstone publication of the Song Dynasty masterpieces that represent the artistic heights of the Song Dynasty, the Song Dynasty volume features an extensive selection of invaluable works across diverse genres, including landscape, flowers-and-birds, and figure paintings.

The event attendees explored a specially curated Song Dynasty painting display from the Song Dynasty Collection. Guests also had the opportunity to engage with Zhejiang's intangible cultural heritage, contemporary Chinese design, and cutting-edge digital visualization technologies. Representatives from the University of Cambridge expressed profound gratitude for the generous donation from the Chinese delegation, emphasizing that the book series will significantly enhance the university's research capabilities and facilitate cultural exchanges. This contribution will broaden the artistic horizons of researchers and students, foster cross-cultural understanding, and deepen Sino-British collaboration in the cultural sphere.

The display, titled "Where Cam Meets Canvas: A Thousand Years of Song Dynasty Paintings," was structured under thematic lenses such as The Living World under Brushstrokes, Rivers of Civilization, and Paintings as Witnesses to History. It featured high-definition colour proofs from the Collection, providing visitors with a close-up appreciation of the delicate artistry of Song Dynasty paintings. A striking centrepiece display of A Thousand Miles of Rivers and Mountains, enhanced by vivid cyan-green design elements, created an immersive artistic experience. Meanwhile, a documentary entitled The Journey on the painting collections, with English narration, was screened, offering deeper insight into the project's compilation journey and the historical evolution of Chinese classical paintings.

This display and exchange event has not only enriched the research resources of the University of Cambridge, but also served as a vital conduit for Sino-British cultural exchanges, facilitating the global dissemination of China's rich artistic heritage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2642432/WechatIMG34.jpg