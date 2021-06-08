A$AP Rocky and Klarna team up for global campaign

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, today announced its latest international partnership featuring musician, style icon, and entrepreneur A$AP Rocky. The multimedia campaign encourages consumers to refresh their look as the world begins to emerge from pandemic lockdowns. Rocky, who was announced as a Klarna shareholder and assumed the role of CEO for a day on June 1, will appear in social content and a short film featuring a snippet of a new song from A$AP Rocky that will be released later this summer aimed at inspiring consumers to rediscover their sense of style.

"It's not for me to decide what people should wear or how they should wear it, but helping Klarna create a space for people to discover their own style is more of the consulting and curation I've been a part of in fashion for years," said A$AP Rocky.

Klarna's shopping index1 reveals a clear trend shift in consumer behavior as US shoppers favor suits (up 166%), dresses (up 108%) and sunglasses (up 237%) over face masks (down 52%) and loungewear (down 66%). Additionally, 60% of consumers globally are waiting for the pandemic to end before updating their wardrobe, and 63% will dress up more often than before the pandemic, a recent Klarna survey2 shows.

"Following a challenging year, the world is beginning to re-emerge, and we believe now is the right time to really celebrate the joy of style and fashion," said David Sandström, CMO of Klarna "As a brand and service, Klarna wants to evoke feelings. A$AP Rocky's innovative mindset and his impeccable sense of style and creativity paired with Klarna's shopping services is the perfect match that will lead us all out of fashion hibernation and encourage everyone to get out and express themselves again."

The campaign launches globally today and will run through July on social media, online, and OOH platforms. View the hero film featuring A$AP Rocky at the campaign hub.

***

1) Klarna's shopping index is calculated based on the number of sold items for different types of clothing. The index value represents the share that a particular item had of the total sales, for all clothing items, at the beginning of the year. The data is from online purchases with Klarna in the US, from January to May 2021.

2) The survey was conducted in collaboration with the research agency Dynata during May 2021 and surveyed 15 930 consumers across 3 continents and 15 countries; the US, the UK, Australia, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

