9fin acquires Bond Radar to expand into global debt market coverage

Acquisition deepens and broadens 9fin's data coverage, strengthening existing AI platform

Builds on recent $50M Series B funding and positions the company to accelerate growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, the leading AI-powered analytics platform for debt capital markets, announced today that it has acquired Bond Radar, a premier intelligence and data provider for the international bond and loan markets. This strategic move enhances 9fin's offering with Bond Radar's deep historical data and broad market reach, particularly within investment grade debt and emerging markets.

"This acquisition is a step towards our ambitious vision of being the number one provider of debt market intelligence," said Steven Hunter, CEO and co-founder of 9fin. "By integrating Bond Radar's market reach, client relationships and valuable historical transaction data, we are solidifying our position as the one-stop shop for debt market professionals, providing them with the comprehensive tools and insights they need to navigate today's increasingly complex financial landscape."

9fin currently covers Europe and the US, across high yield bonds, leveraged loans, distressed debt, CLOs, private credit and asset-based finance. Users can access AI tools, data and analytics across all these asset classes on one unified platform, through a single login.

With the acquisition of Bond Radar, 9fin will accelerate its expansion into new markets, including investment grade debt and asset-based finance, and expand its geographic reach into key emerging markets like Asia and Latin America. The deal also adds 20 years of historical data to the 9fin platform, providing best-in-class reporting and analytics.

Gregor Davis, Director of Bond Radar commented, "For two decades, Bond Radar has been recognised for its highly accurate, detailed and timely intelligence on the global primary debt issuance markets. I am confident that integrating with 9fin's platform will significantly extend our capacity to deliver our specialist coverage to a broader client base within the debt markets."

This acquisition follows 9fin's rapid growth across the US and Europe, with the company more than doubling its revenue year-over-year, expanding its market coverage, and growing its headcount.

Last year, 9fin raised $50 million in a Series B round led by Highland Europe. It was recently recognised as one of the top 20 fastest-growing software companies in the UK, according to the Sunday Times Tech 100.

With the acquisition of Bond Radar, 9fin is poised to continue its rapid growth trajectory and accelerate its path to becoming the leading global player in debt market intelligence.

About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find intelligence on leveraged credit. Our AI-powered data and analytics platform centralises everything needed to analyse a credit, or win a mandate, in one place. Nearly 200 of the biggest names in debt capital markets — including the top 10 investment banks, leading law firms, advisers, and asset managers with a combined total of over $17trn AUM — rely on 9fin to stay ahead, save time, and win new business. Founded in 2016, 9fin has grown globally with offices in London, New York, and Belfast, and has raised over $87m total funding to date.

About Bond Radar

Founded in 2002, Bond Radar is the premier intelligence and data service provider for the global primary debt issuance markets, offering insightful post-pricing deal reviews, and comprehensive market summaries, as well as access to an extensive and accurate database of historical priced deals. With comprehensive coverage across all aspects of the bond market, Bond Radar delivers critical intelligence to financial professionals worldwide.

Contact:

Jessica Simpkin

jessica.simpkin@9fin.com