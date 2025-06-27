88 Dragons PR Inc: HISTORIC PEACE AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO AND RWANDA

Comprehensive accord marks a new era of stability and opportunity for the DRC

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreign Ministers from The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a landmark peace agreement at the U.S. State Department, witnessed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, bringing an end to years of conflict and opening unprecedented opportunities for economic growth and regional stability.

The comprehensive agreement addresses territorial integrity, disarmament protocols, and the reintegration of displaced populations, creating a foundation for lasting peace in eastern DRC.

"Today marks a transformative moment for our nation and our people," said Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner. "This agreement not only ends years of suffering but opens the door to the prosperity and development our citizens deserve. We are grateful to President Trump and Secretary Rubio for their unwavering commitment to peace in Africa."

President Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo emphasized the broader implications: "Peace is the cornerstone of progress. With stability restored, the DRC can now fully realize its potential as a key partner in U.S. commerce and security. This agreement strengthens not only our region but also our strategic alliance with America."

According to President Tshisekedi, the peace accord and its economic framework is expected to attract significant American investment, create employment opportunities, and enhance regional trade corridors. "With security established, the DRC looks forward to supporting regional development, supply chain stability, and at the same solving a national security issue for the United States," he said.

"United States leadership has been instrumental in achieving this breakthrough," noted Foreign Minister Wagner. "The Trump administration's commitment to Democratic Republic of Congo and greater African prosperity demonstrates America's understanding that peace and partnership benefit everyone."

The agreement includes provisions for an immediate cessation of hostilities, disarmament and reintegration of armed groups, the return of refugees and those internally displaced, and an enhanced economic cooperation framework. Secretary Rubio hailed the agreement as a model for conflict resolution. The signing ceremony followed several days of intense negotiations in Washington, building on the Declaration of Principles signed in April 2025.

